Now We Know Who Bought the Infamous Murdaugh Murder Crime Scene - Here's Where the Money Goes

The Moselle hunting estate that was the site of the infamous Murdaugh family murders has been sold for nearly $4 million.

Earlier this month, South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife, Maggie, and one son, Paul, in 2021.

Murdaugh, 54, was found guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon in the commitment of a violent crime. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The 1,700-acre property, located in Colleton County, South Carolina, was bought by James Ayer and Jeffrey Godley for $3.9 million, according to WHNS-TV.

No public announcement has been made concerning the future use of the property.

According to the Greenville News, a chunk of the money will be used for payments in connection with lawsuits that arose from a 2019 boat crash that involved Buster Murdaugh, the family’s sole survivor and Alex’s other son.

About $300,000 will go toward the estate’s legal fees and expenses. Of the rest, Buster Murdaugh will get $530,000.

The News noted that Alex Murdaugh’s assets were seized by a court, which approved the sale and distribution of money.

Buster will keep a half million from the sale of his family’s estate; what about the rest?

Murdaugh murders crime scene Moselle sold for millions. Here’s who the money will go to https://t.co/JxI1HLzuu2 via @greenvillenews #murdaughmurders — Michael DeWitt (@mmdewittjr) March 24, 2023

On Thursday, Liberty Auction in Pembroke, Georgia, was swamped as it auctioned off the furnishings from the hunting lodge, according to CBS.

Emily McGarry, who works for the auction house, estimated 3,000 people showed up for the auction.

“I think some people were nosy and just wanted to look at things. We had a lot of people who just wanted to have some sort of a token,” she said.

Murdaugh Moselle estate items sell for big bucks as buyers descend on South Carolina auction https://t.co/YmpPB5y7T9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 24, 2023

“We had a Yeti cup – just a regular Yeti cup – that sold for $400. We had a pair of longhorns hanging on the wall; those sold for $10,000.”

All in all, McGarry said, “It went very smoothly. We didn’t have any issues from anybody. Everyone was calm and patient, and it was a great night.”

She did not reveal a total for the items sold on Thursday.

Phillip Jennings, owner of Broomsedge Rod and Gun, a Georgia-based hunting and lodging company, bought a couch for $14,000, according to Fox News.

“We think these are very novel pieces. They came from a very nice plantation lodge in South Carolina, and we want them to live on. … We try to specialize at our lodge … very unique things that are conversation pieces for people and they can sit around and talk,” Jennings said.

Fox News quoted one bidder who said it was never too early for holiday shopping.

“We’re here to buy Christmas presents for the rest of the family. Trying to get them something from the Murdaugh trial.

“Everybody found it very interesting, so we’d like to get them a little … something to remember the … events,” said the attendee, whose name was not used by Fox News.

