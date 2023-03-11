We Now Know Who Bought Rush Limbaugh's $155M Long-Time Home in Palm Beach

The buyer of Rush Limbaugh’s Palm Beach mansion has been revealed.

Cosmetics billionaire William Lauder purchased the $155 million luxury property from the conservative radio legend’s widow Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The sprawling 2.7 acre property had been sold to Lauder through a limited liability corporation, according to the New York Post.

Of note, Lauder hasn’t publicly confirmed that he’s the buyer of the ornate Florida mansion and its surrounding properties.

Lauder is the executive chairman of the Estée Lauder Companies, which manufactures various cosmetic products such as make-up and hair care products.

The 62-year old cosmetics magnate has a net worth of $3.4 billion, according to Forbes.

He’s made his fortune through an inheritance.

Lauder is himself the son of billionaire Leonard Lauder, according to the New York Post.

The value of the property increased significantly since Limbaugh acquired it in 1998, according to the Post.

The radio great acquired it for $3.9 million that year.

The property’s amenities include four guest houses, a guard station, a golf course, and 250 feet of beachfront views, according to the Post.

Three different homes are present on the property.

Combined between the central mansion and two additional homes, the property includes 13 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

The mansion’s hefty value may have incurred property taxes that Limbaugh’s widow didn’t intend to pay.

The property’s owner was liable for $499,482 in property taxes in 2021, according to Realtor.com.

The sale sets a record in the history of high-priced Palm Beach real estate.

Its price breaks the 2013 record for Ken Griffin’s $129.6 million purchase of four parcels of Palm Beach land, according to the Post.

Lauder is a campaign donor to both Democratic and Republican members of Congress, according to donation summary listed by CampaignMoney.com.

Rush Limbaugh, an icon in the world of conservative media and longtime radio host, died of lung cancer in 2021.

