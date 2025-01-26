Share
American singer and songwriter Carrie Underwood performs "America the Beautiful" after President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2025.
Now We Know What Carrie Underwood Said When Music Wouldn't Play at Inauguration - She's the Ultimate Pro

 By C. Douglas Golden  January 26, 2025 at 4:30am
If you needed a better example of how things have changed now that Donald Trump is back in the Oval Office, one need look no further than Carrie Underwood.

I’m not just talking about the fact that Underwood was singing at Trump’s inauguration — although the celebrities who turned up to perform in Washington were more proof that the cultural cordon sanitaire regarding anything Trump-related is finished, much to the chagrin of the left.

Instead, it’s how she handled her performance of “America the Beautiful” at the Capitol on Monday, particularly after a malfunction.

The performance took place after Trump gave his inaugural speech. Underwood and the Armed Force Chorus took center stage and prepared to sing the patriotic standard, according to Variety.

But they soon realized that the audio cut out.

There was a brief pause, and the performance looked to be ruined. Instead, Underwood not only saved it, she likely managed to improve upon the prospective performance she would have given.

First, she mouthed, “I can just sing it.”

Then, she asked for some backup.

“You know the words, help me out here,” Underwood told the crowd. After that, she began singing the tune a cappella — and everyone in the Capitol rotunda helped her out.

Was Underwood’s performance one of the most beautiful in modern inauguration history?

If that doesn’t bring a tear to your eye, go back to your safe space.

It wasn’t just the masterful performance from the “American Idol” winner and “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer. It was also her poise in the moment.

And, as another poster pointed out, Underwood’s performance was a welcome sign that the meritocracy is back:

And, if you needed more evidence that merit isn’t always displayed at inauguration serenades, consider that Beyoncé lip-synced the national anthem during Barack Obama’s second inauguration in 2013.

No lip-syncing here, obviously — or else it would have been painfully obvious.

America and merit is back. If there was a better apolitical symbol of this fact at the inauguration than Underwood’s stunning performance, I dare you to find it.

