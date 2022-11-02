Now We Know What Caused GOP Lawmaker's Sudden Death - It was His Heart

The cause of death has been released for the GOP Minority Leader in the Colorado House of Representatives, Hugh McKean, who suddenly passed away Sunday. An autopsy showed that McKean died from a heart attack.

On Sunday morning, the 55-year-old official was found dead in his home in Loveland, Colorado, about an hour north of Denver, KKTV reported.

The Colorado House Republican caucus then confirmed the news of his death. Many officials have since been offering condolences and mourning his loss, the Colorado Sun reported.

“It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized,” the Colorado House Republicans tweeted on Sunday.

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized. pic.twitter.com/Yw7ARMTnJv — Colorado House Republicans (@COHouseGOP) October 30, 2022

With the suddenness of his death, McKean’s body was autopsied and the Larimer County Coroner’s Office confirmed on Sunday that he passed away from a heart attack.

The acute myocardial infarction that caused the representative’s death was also ruled as a natural cause, the coroner’s office press release noted.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis shared a statement in remembrance of McKean and the work he did over the years.

Has anybody in your life ever suddenly passed from heart complications? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 52% (232 Votes) No: 48% (211 Votes)

“I am devastated to hear of Minority Leader Hugh McKean’s sudden passing. A family man and a true public servant, Minority Leader McKean had a knack for making everyone feel like they were the most important person in the room. Minority Leader McKean cared deeply for his constituents, always had time for a conversation or a laugh, and truly worked every day to build a better future for every Coloradan. As a dad myself, I can’t imagine the pain his children and family are feeling at this difficult time. We are sending thoughts and prayers to all of Hugh’s loved ones and take comfort knowing his legacy will be felt in Colorado for years to come,” Polis’ statement read, according to KKTV.

McKean was first elected to the state’s House of Representatives in 2016, the Sun reported.

According to the Sun, McKean spent his recent years in office trying to be a unifying voice in the legislature and bridge the gap in Colorado politics between Republicans and Democrats.

That legacy of trying to be a uniting force in the legislature seemed to shine, as officials from both sides of the political aisle spoke well of McKean upon his passing.

“He’s the kind of guy that it didn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican, he always knew who you were. He knew who your family was. He would ask you how you’re doing. Just a bubbly, happy guy,” Republican Rep. Colin Larson said of McKean, KUSA reported.

“He talked about his son and daughter constantly, and he was so proud of them. I just hope they know that. I’m honestly still just trying to wrap my head around the fact that he’s gone,” Larson added.

The Democratic Speaker of the House, Alec Garnett, also spoke highly of McKean in a statement he issued after the death, KKTV reported.

“Emily and I are shocked and heartbroken by the passing of Minority Leader Hugh McKean. We will miss his kindness, the joy that he brought to the capitol every day, and the care that he showed every person he ever met. Hugh was the very definition of a statesman– a genuinely nice guy who always wanted the best for our state and his constituents. His integrity and the deep respect with which he treated every member of the House were a model for every lawmaker he worked with. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Democratic Caucus are with Leader McKean’s family and loved ones,” Garnett’s statement read.

McKean is survived by two children, who are 21 and 23 years old, according to KKTV.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.