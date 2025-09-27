We Now Know Why That Charlie Kirk Tribute Never Aired: Death Threats from the Leftists Who Murdered Him

We now know why Sinclair Broadcasting Network never aired their special tribute to slain Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk — threats of leftist violence were too grave to ignore.

After late night host Jimmy Kimmel told a blatant and malicious lie on Sept. 15 that Kirk’s shooter was a MAGA supporter, Sinclair said they would not air his show, as the corporation owns more than 40 affiliates of ABC.

In the immediate aftermath of that decision, the company told viewers that broadcasting in Kimmel’s time slot would instead feature a tribute to Kirk.

The decision was reversed later on Sept. 19, and the New York Post reported that the decision came down to “local threats directed at specific local ABC stations” resulting from the Kimmel suspension.

That same day, Anibal Hernandez Santana opened fire, allegedly shooting an ABC affiliate — KXTV in Sacramento — when he fired once in the air then drove around to the front of the building and fired three more shots in the lobby when one employee was present. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Hernandez Santana was a vehement hater of President Donald Trump. According to a separate report by the New York Post, he had handwritten notes ranting against the president in his car and had scribbled on his calendar for Sept. 19, “do the next scary thing.”

One note read, “For hiding Epstein and ignoring red flags.” It also said FBI Director Kash Patel, Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, and Attorney General Pam Bondi were “next.”

He was arrested Friday by Sacramento police, being charged with assault with a deadly weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm, and shooting into an occupied building.

He posted a $200,000 bail only to be arrested by the FBI on Saturday as he faces federal charges of interfering with a federally licensed station and an additional charge for shooting a firearm within a school zone.

In your experience, who are more dangerous - leftists or MAGA voters? Leftists MAGA voters

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Leftists: 100% (1196 Votes) MAGA voters: 0% (4 Votes)

Clearly, Sinclair took these threats seriously as more deranged leftist terrorists would have acted against their other affiliates. This is becoming a pattern after Kirk’s assassination and the attack on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said about that day that left a detainee and the shooter dead after he fired indiscriminately into a van, “For months, we’ve been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE law enforcement before someone was killed.”

“This shooting must serve as a wake-up call to the far-left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences. Comparing ICE Day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences.”

The distinction between the right and the left’s rhetoric comes from the reality of these terroristic actions.

Right-wing violence is not inspired by right-wing rhetoric. Left-wing violence is.

These Bolsheviks are using the same agenda of terror that the Russian revolutionaries utilized in bringing the downfall of that country.

This is the left’s playbook — threats and violence.

The right is outraged when cancel culture comes after names like Gina Carano, but did American conservatives shoot up Disney’s studios? Did they shoot at Fox affiliates after the firing of journalist Tucker Carlson?

Anyone paying attention knows the “both sides” narrative doesn’t synchronize with reality.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.