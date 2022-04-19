Now We Know Who Was in Easter Bunny Suit Wrangling Biden - It Explains So Much

Ah, the Easter Bunny: Childhood’s springtime Santa Claus.

Every Resurrection Sunday, the pastel-colored rabbit would “deliver” you a basket lined with clear, plastic green floss that’s supposed to resemble grass. He’d also deliver you a bunch of dyed, hard-boiled eggs — along with some Cadbury eggs if you were lucky.

He’d deliver you a hollow chocolate rabbit, an odd sort of gift considering I never remember Kris Kringle leaving me an effigy of himself to eat. He’d deliver you jelly beans and (if you were especially unlucky) Peeps, and maybe a few little toys, too. One lucky Easter back in my elementary school days, I remember finagling it so that the Easter Bunny delivered a copy of “Mega Man 3” for the Nintendo.

Sometimes the Easter Bunny visits adults, too, in various guises. At the White House annual Easter Egg Roll on Monday, for instance, there were two incarnations — both female, judging by the clothing. And one of them was apparently tasked with preventing the president of the United States from continuing to embarrass himself while speaking to reporters:

Biden was incoherently mumbling about Afghanistan… so now we know why the Bunny ran over to interrupt… pic.twitter.com/FthqFIgvHQ — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 18, 2022

Yes, yet again, the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House was an opportunity for Joe Biden to demonstrate why he shouldn’t be president. (This is a pattern we’ve been demonstrating at The Western Journal since the earliest days of his campaign. If you support our mission in bringing America the truth about this administration and the Democrats, please consider subscribing.)

So, why did the Easter Bunny do this? Turns out it was likely the White House’s director of message planning who was inside the outfit, and she was apparently making sure Biden didn’t go off message (again).

You can’t make this stuff up.

There were plenty of senior moments at Sunday’s egg roll, but none seemed as emblematic of the whole shindig as when Biden, while taking selfies with children, started talking about Afghanistan and Pakistan to reporters.

Originally, the Biden-wrangling Bunny was pointed out by Abigail Marone, press secretary to GOP Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley. Her initial clip didn’t include Biden’s ramblings on Afghanistan and Pakistan, however, which was provided later by journalist Thomas C. Dillon.

That first clip led to plenty of questions, however, regarding why the Easter Bunny was trying to rescue the president:

Who’s inside the bunny suit? https://t.co/fotqD2PCAf — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 18, 2022

The Easter bunny retrieves Joe Biden after he wanders off to talk to some children pic.twitter.com/Wrd5L8p68B — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 18, 2022

Instead of doxing @libsoftiktok , Taylor Lorenz needs to find out who the hell is in the bunny suit. #journalism https://t.co/QPd1w7vQTM — 2020 Father of the Year (@ClassicCityGod1) April 19, 2022

We needn’t have worried, because the Easter Bunny outed herself:

That’s Meghan Hays, director of message planning at the White House. Here she is revealing to Jill Biden who was under the suit — and revealing to Joe Biden that there was someone under the suit and that it wasn’t a real anthropomorphic bunny, like in “Harvey” or “Donnie Darko.”

As Marone pointed out, there was irony in Hays’ role:

It looks like Meghan Hays, the WH director of “message planning,” was the bunny who interrupted POTUS’ comments on Afghanistan. Clearly Biden’s message was not planned 🥴 https://t.co/TZEgItIht2 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 18, 2022

“Clearly Biden’s message was not planned,” Marone wrote, followed by a sick-faced emoji. Yeah, we’re with you.

It’s worth noting there was a second bunny, also from Biden’s press office — this one press assistant Angela Perez.

Hopping on a zoom call. 🐰 pic.twitter.com/voxLi3lA77 — Angela Perez (@ADCPerez46) April 18, 2022

So, which one was it? Does it even matter?

So we now know the Easter Bunny was someone inside the comms shop. The White House literally put one of Biden’s handlers in an Easter Bunny suit to keep him from talking to reporters. Just incredible stuff. https://t.co/plisKk9Pb6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 18, 2022

“So we now know the Easter Bunny was someone inside the comms shop,” tweeted Bonchie, the pseudonym of a writer for conservative outlet RedState.

“The White House literally put one of Biden’s handlers in an Easter Bunny suit to keep him from talking to reporters. Just incredible stuff.”

Here’s the good news, though: Given the successful intervention of the Easter Bunny on Sunday, perhaps we’ll keep her around as long as Joe is in office. Damage control in the White House would still be disheartening, but at least a two-legged rabbit would be distracting.

And then, in November of 2024, the Easter Bunny can deliver us a Republican president.

Beats the heck out of “Mega Man 3,” I say.

