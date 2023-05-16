The battle over the late Lisa Marie Presley’s multimillion-dollar estate appears to finally be over.

After months of battling between Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter Riley Keough, the issue was settled in a Los Angeles courthouse Tuesday, according to People.

Sources told TMZ the estate paid Priscilla Presley an undisclosed amount of cash to squash the dispute over the will. The outlet reported it to be in the millions.

Keough’s legal team is now “set to submit a settlement request under seal for both the Promenade and an insurance trust,” People reported.

Both sides are said to be satisfied with the outcome. Priscilla Presley’s attorney Ronson Shamoun told U.K.’s Daily Mail, “Priscilla is happy. The families are happy and unified and together and excited for the future.”

Keough’s attorney Justin Gold shared a similar sentiment.

“[Keough] would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it,” he added.

The settlement came just days after Keough posted a heartfelt message regarding her mother on Mother’s Day.

“Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for,” she wrote in the post.

The feud between Keough and Priscilla Presley originally began in January, when the ex-wife of Elvis Presley decided to challenge the validity of her late daughter’s will — just days after her death.

It stemmed from an amendment removing both Priscilla and Barry Siegel, a former business manager of Lisa Marie, as trustees — leaving Keough and her late brother Benjamin as the sole heirs.

Priscilla Presley questioned her daughter’s signature on the document as she claimed it appeared “inconsistent with her usual and customary signature,” among other issues with it.

A friend alleged that “Lisa didn’t want to have anything to do with her mom,” Page Six reported.

The source added, “She was basically estranged from Priscilla for the last seven to eight years. They only talked when there was no option.”

Keough was reported to be “heartbroken” over the public fight with her grandmother.

The problems only escalated as it was reported in March that Keough allegedly locked Priscilla Presley out of Graceland by changing the locks to the private upstairs portion of the Memphis mansion, as well as the archives. The allegations, however, were denied.

In addition, a battle for Lisa Marie Presley’s twins, Harper and Finley, has played out since her death. In April, the singer’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood was granted guardianship of the 14-year-old girls, according to the Los Angeles Times.

