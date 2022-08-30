We Now Know Who Ghislaine Maxwell Has Become Best Friends with in Prison and It's Absolutely Chilling: Report

Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted child sex trafficker and co-conspirator with Jeffrey Epstein, is reportedly enjoying a budding friendship with an infamous convict, Narcy Novack, who is serving a life sentence for orchestrating a brutal double murder.

Maxwell and Novack are both housed at the low-security complex FCI Tallahassee in Florida, where the two spend time conversing, sharing jokes and laughter, according to a source who spoke with The Mirror.

Novack, 65, was convicted for the 2009 murder of her hotel-heir husband, 53-year-old multi-millionaire Ben Novack Jr., and her 86-year-old mother-in-law Bernice Novack in 2012.

Her notoriety in prison was alluded to by the source who said, “Because of her length of time inside and the brutality of her crime, she is treated like a female don.”

Ghislaine Maxwell is rumored to have become prison pals with Narcy Novack, the mastermind behind the double murder of her husband and his mother. “They spend hours talking, laughing and joking.” pic.twitter.com/UQQprsWf1k — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 30, 2022

The source explained that Maxwell, 60, rapidly fell into Novack’s orbit, citing their similar ages, prior wealth and millionaire lifestyles. “Once inside, Ghislaine gravitated towards Narcy,” the source said.

The Mirror’s source described the relationship between Maxwell and Novack as a potentially protective arrangement with “all the younger girls address her as ‘Miss Novack’ out of respect.”

“Ghislaine will have a modicum of protection through her friendship,” they said, “but given their ages and millionaire ­backgrounds, they were always destined to get on well.”

Do you think Maxwell's new "bestie" will help her in prison? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 82% (581 Votes) No: 18% (124 Votes)

Novack, a former stripper according to the New York Post, became notorious in 2012 when her trial revealed she had arranged for her late husband, the heir to Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel fortune, and his mother to be beaten to death in order for her to inherit the family’s wealth.

She had first arranged the murder of her mother-in-law Bernice, who was attacked and killed at her Ft. Lauderdale home by hired killers Alejandro Garcia and Joel Gonzales at the behest of Novack and her brother Cristobal Veliz. The death was originally ruled as accidental, resulting from a fall.

Novack was brutally beaten to death in his bed three months later, at which point detectives reopened the case of Bernice’s death.

The Post reported that prosecutors called Novack “sadistic” and “evil” telling the court that she arranged to “have his eyes gouged out to make sure he could never look at another woman even once dead.”

Garcia and Gonzales were paid off with approximately $105,000 that Novack stole from her husband’s company, according to The Mirror.

Both confessed to the murders in 2010 and cooperated with police as part of plea agreements to reduce their own sentences, leading to the conviction of Novack and her brother. The pair were described by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elliott Jacobson as “pathological liars.”

Maxwell was transferred to the FCI Tallahassee in July where she will serve out her 20-year sentence for “conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor,” as described by the Department of Justice in a June media release.

According to The Mirror, FCI Tallahassee inmates enjoy a broad range of diversions that include gardening, baking, yoga, pilates and softball alongside educational courses and work placements.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.