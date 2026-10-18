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Rep. Ilhan Omar awaits President Joe Biden's arrival at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 3, 2023.
Rep. Ilhan Omar awaits President Joe Biden's arrival at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 3, 2023. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

We Now Know What Led the Feds to Raid Ilhan Omar's Home: Her Sister's Phone

 By Jack Davis  October 18, 2026 at 4:45am
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Information that led to the search of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home came from her sister’s cell phone, according to a new report.

Last Monday, the far-left Minnesota lawmaker’s home was raided by federal officials, who have been tight-lipped about what triggered the raid.

News reports have suggested that the Somalia-born Democrat is being investigated on immigration-related issues.

The New York Times said Saturday that text messages from one of Omar’s sisters became important as federal investigators shaped a case against her of “conspiring to commit immigration fraud.”

The text messages came from the phone of Sahra Noor, one of Omar’s sisters, The New York Times reported, citing sources it did not name.

Whatever the texts contained, the information in them was put before a judge, who then authorized the raid, the outlet reported.

The New York Times reported that the raid comes in the context of “an open criminal investigation that is before a federal grand jury in Minnesota.”

Subpoenas have been issued to Noor and others connected to Omar.

The crux of the probe, The New York Times wrote, is whether Omar and her family either lied or did not provide key information during the immigration process.

Related:
ICYMI: Omar Corruption Concerns Are Bipartisan - The Biden Admin Investigated Her First

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said on Friday that officials were building a “strong case” against Omar.

“We perceive a law was broken, and our laws were broken, and we’re enforcing once again our nation’s laws,” he said.

Do you think Ilhan Omar will face legal consequences from the investigation?

In comments cited by RealClearPolitics, legal expert Jonathan Turley noted that Omar’s father “filled out much of the paperwork that may be the subject of this search.”

“He had a record as a colonel in a really brutal regime, and there may be questions as to those original papers,” Turley said.

He then explained why Omar’s age when she obtained citizenship matters.

“By saying that she was 17, she did not have to file for her own citizenship,” Turley said.

A report in the New York Post said that her congressional staff previously pushed to have Omar’s official birth date changed from 1981 to 1982 in the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library.

Weeks ago, Mullin foreshadowed that actions against Omar were coming.

“There may be more to this — the whole family migration and possibly some illegal activity for them to come to the United States to begin with. But all of this, we’re investigating,” he said.

“If you decided to break the law or lie on the information you gave the United States… but you didn’t tell us who you actually were … there’s no expiration to that. If we can prove it that you shouldn’t have been here in the first place, we’ll deport you,” he added.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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