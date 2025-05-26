Now We Know: These Are the 'Politburo' Members Who Ran Country While Biden Napped

There is and was quite a bit wrong with everything about the administration of former President Joe Biden.

(It’s literally almost impossible to cite just one example.)

While disdain for Biden’s inner circle has long been simmering for a litany of reasons, that frustration reached a fever pitch last week with the back-to-back bombshell revelations that Biden was stricken with an advanced prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones — typically terminal — and the release of “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” a damning book criticizing the controversial titular material.

While the cancer diagnosis drew sympathy for Biden himself — even President Donald Trump had nothing but glowing things to say — the reveal also opened up an entire bait box of worms that “Original Sin” had already thrust to the forefront.

Namely, as Trump also alluded to, if Biden were as incapacitated as “Original Sin” suggests and the cancer diagnosis reveals, who in the bloody heck was actually running this country during Biden’s lone term as president? Was there a hand other than Joe Biden’s that was using that infamous autopen?

While the autopen issue remains to be determined, at the very least, more information from the co-authors of “Original Sin” is pouring fuel on the fire that Biden’s was a puppet presidency — and the strings were being pulled by a shadowy “politburo.”

The term, which is often used to describe the policy-making class of a communist state, was used by Axios’ Alex Thompson, one of the co-authors of “Original Sin.”

“In terms of who was running the White House, it’s a small group of people that have been around,” Thompson told PBS, per the New York Post. “Some people within the administration called them the Politburo. That’s the term we used in the book.”

This inner-inner circle was apparently made up of a number of longtime swamp creatures, like former White House chief of staff Ron Klain, and also included family members, like former first lady Jill Biden and embattled ex-first son Hunter.

And last checked, not a single one of those names garnered a single electoral vote. The problem with that is obvious — but that doesn’t completely absolve Biden of letting the inmates run the asylum while he was taking a peaceful nap on the beach.

“And Joe Biden himself also is part of this. Joe Biden is not like — it’s not ‘Weekend at Bernie’s,’ right?” the other co-author of “Original Sin,” CNN’s Jake Tapper, added, as noted by the Post. “He has some purchase here. He has some agency. And he’s aware of some of what’s going on.”

Ah, yes. Nothing like having the commander-in-chief being aware of just “some of what’s going.”

“He’s aware of the fact that they are keeping the cabinet away from him, they are keeping some White House staffers away from him,” Tapper noted.

And Biden was OK with this?!

Look, as mentioned above, nothing but prayers and condolences to Biden and his family over the devastating cancer diagnosis. Nobody, not even the Bidens, deserve that sort of pain and suffering.

But present circumstances can never completely exonerate past performance, and Biden’s past performance as president — or lack thereof — is a seriously dark period of this country’s history.

And it’s made all the more darker by the fact that there may not be much recourse for this betrayal of country. There are no laws in place to punish this exact sort of treachery, and that’s a shame.

Because from all indications, the evidence — both from what we’ve seen out of the Biden White House and what’s being alleged by “Original Sin” — is overwhelming that every American who voted for Joe to be the moderate “adult in the room” was pretty blatantly betrayed.

Instead of any moderation, Biden ended up being the hollow husk that this politburo used to usher in a radical left agenda.

It’s despicable. It’s immoral, and it’s reprehensible.

And as these damning news nuggets keep coming out, it might only be the tip of the iceberg.

