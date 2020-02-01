We Now Know the Question Justice Roberts Censored, and the Media Lied: It Didn't Name the Whistleblower

Democrats and the media have seemingly shot themselves in the foot doing what they have accused Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul of doing: naming the whistleblower.

The senator was rebuffed during the Senate impeachment trial Thursday when he sent a question to Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts, who refused to read the question.

It was assumed by numerous media outlets that the justice declined to answer the question because it named the whistleblower who raised red flags about the phone call President Donald Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In that call, President Trump asked Zelensky to investigate the dealings of Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, in Ukraine.

The problem with Paul’s question not being read, however, was that a whistleblower was never mentioned.

A frustrated Paul decided to read his question to the media later Thursday, and it was notably missing anything resembling the phrase “the name of the whistleblower is.”

Sen. @RandPaul: “My question made no reference to any whistleblower…” He then reads the question. “I think this is an important question. One that deserves to be asked.” pic.twitter.com/D2iafDrv4X — CSPAN (@cspan) January 30, 2020

“I can tell you that my question made no reference to any whistleblower or any kind of person or a complaint from a whistleblower. I will read you the question so it can be made part of the public record,” Paul said.

“Manager Schiff and counselors for the president. Are you aware that House Intelligence Committee staffer Sean Misko had a close relationship with Eric Ciaramella when at the National Security Council together?” he said.

“Are you aware and how do you respond to reports that Ciaramella and Misko may have worked together to plot impeaching the president before there were formal House impeachment proceedings?” the senator said.

“I think this is an important question, one that deserves to be asked. It makes no reference to anybody who may or may not be a whistleblower. The manager, Schiff, says he has no knowledge. If he has no knowledge, then the rest of us can have no knowledge of who the whistleblower is,” he said.

“The president’s team says they have no knowledge of the whistleblower. I think it was an incorrect finding to not allow a question that makes no reference. It means that anybody ever said might have been a whistleblower could never be discussed in a proceeding.

“I think it’s very important whether or not a group of Democratic activists, part of the Obama-Biden administration, were working together for years, looking for an opportunity to impeach the president,” he said.

Paul’s question simply asked about the relationship between two government employees, who, based on media reports, could have been plotting against the president.

Paul neither mentioned a whistleblower nor claimed that one of those two men was the whistleblower — but the fire with which Democrats attacked the senator over it says that they believe one of them is.

“I think that kind of irresponsible and reprehensible action should be sanctioned by the Senate, if any of our members disclose the name of the whistleblower,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal told ABC News.

“We protect whistleblowers,” Rep. Adam Schiff said. “We need their cooperation we need their support in making the country work.”

”The only point in outing this whistleblower is to satisfy the desire of the president for retribution and that is not something that this Senate should allow,” he said.

Sounds like the Democrats just named the whistleblower. The only thing Sen. Paul did was ask a question.

