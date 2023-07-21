Share
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference on Saturday in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference on Saturday in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Now We Know the Start Date of Trump's Document Trial - It's Right Before Several Key Primaries

 July 21, 2023
A federal judge in Florida has scheduled a trial date for next May for former President Donald Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining classified documents.

The May 20, 2024, trial date, set Friday by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, is a compromise between a request from prosecutors to set the trial for this December and a bid by defense lawyers to schedule it after the 2024 presidential election.

If the date holds, it would follow close on the heels of a separate New York trial for Trump on state charges of falsifying business records in connection with an alleged hush money payment to a porn actress.

It also means the trial will not start until deep into the presidential nominating calendar and probably well after the Republican nominee is clear — though before that person is officially nominated at the Republican National Convention.

In pushing back the trial from the Dec. 11 start date that the Justice Department had asked for, Cannon wrote that “the Government’s proposed schedule is atypically accelerated and inconsistent with ensuring a fair trial.” She agreed with defense lawyers that the amount of evidence that will need to be sifted through before the trial, including classified information, is “voluminous.”

Watch: Dems Lose It as MTG Begins Displaying Images from Hunter Biden's Laptop

“The Court finds that the interests of justice served by this continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and Defendants in a speedy trial,” Cannon wrote.

Trump could yet face additional trials in the coming year.

He revealed this week that he had received a letter informing him that he was a target of a separate Justice Department investigation into the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, and prosecutors in Georgia plan to announce charging decisions within weeks in an investigation into alleged attempts by Trump and his allies to subvert the vote there.

