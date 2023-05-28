We Now Know Tina Turner's Cause of Death

Tina Turner’s death was brought on by natural causes, representatives for the late “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” revealed.

Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, passed away at her home in Küsnach, Switzerland, on Wednesday due to natural causes. She was 83 years old.

Representatives for the star confirmed Turner’s cause of death to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, noting that she had suffered from a long-term illness for many years prior.

In the past, Turner has suffered from a number of health complications, including being diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and suffering from high blood pressure for over 40 years.

As she was fighting off her cancer, she was delivered with more bad news; her high blood pressure had left her with kidney damage.

This led to her husband, Erwin Bach, giving his kidney to her in 2017.

The two originally met in the 1980s and married in 2013. They moved to Switzerland in 1995 and became Swiss citizens shortly after getting married.

When Tina was 73 years old, she married Erwin, who she deemed her one true husband, & even relinquished her American citizenship. When Tina had undergone a kidney transplant, it was with a kidney donated by him. pic.twitter.com/vkPbNJJXzu — ladidai 📣 follow @heyhearusout (@ladidaix) May 26, 2023

Just two months prior to her death, Turner urged people on social media to “show your kidneys love.”

“I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong therapy with medication,” she wrote in the March 9 post. “For far too long I believed that my body was an untouchable and indestructible bastion.”

With a singing career that lasted decades, some of her biggest hits include “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “Proud Mary,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome),” and “The Best.”

Simply the best!! 🎼 Watch as the @WelshGuardsBand pay tribute to #TinaTurner with their version of ‘The Best’ during the #ChangingOfTheGuard 💂‍♂️ Get the latest military news 👉 https://t.co/fAN7LAiLci pic.twitter.com/aPmuSLGfLu — Forces News (@ForcesNews) May 26, 2023

Many of her earlier records were sung alongside her ex-husband, Ike Turner, who she divorced in 1976 over his abusive behavior.

Turner detailed their hostile marriage in her 2018 memoir, “Tina Turner: My Love Story.”

Ike died from a cocaine overdose in 2007, at the age of 76.

While the breakaway from Ike was a rough patch for Turner’s music career, she eventually bounced back in 1984 with her own album “Private Dancer.”

Turner’s been awarded eight Grammys and three lifetime Grammy Awards, according to the Daily Mail. Her last performance was in 2009.

Along with her husband, Turner is survived by two sons.

