We Now Know Top FBI Agent Complaint After Jan. 6 - It's Clear the Good Ones Knew Something Was Very Wrong, Too: Report

The left’s narrative around Jan. 6, 2021, has been dealt a deathblow. We now know that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had 274 agents undercover in the crowd that day.

Now those agents are speaking out, saying that the FBI became a weaponized entity under former directors James Comey and Chris Wray.

In a Thursday report from Just The News, agents’ most consistent complaint was that the agency was now a political tool for left-wing activism — or as the outlet reported, agents complained most that the bureau had “become infected with political biases and liberal ideology.” A further note was made that will be incredibly validating to hear for conservatives: According to agents, the FBI treated the rioters in the summer of 2020 very differently than protesters at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

One agent went so far as to state that the FBI needed to provide an off ramp for anyone who did not want to participate in the circus, saying, the FBI needed “to identify viable exit options for FBI personnel who no longer feel it is legally or morally acceptable to support a federal law enforcement and intelligence agency motivated by political bias.”

Other agents spoke about the Washington Field Office, effectively branding it the epicenter of wokeness that turned the agency away from actual crime fighting.

“WFO is a hopelessly broken office that’s more concerned about wearing masks and recruiting preferred racial/sexual groups than catching actual bad guys,” one agent wrote.

Throughout agents’ after action reports on Jan. 6, agents frequently worried about politics coming into play with the FBI.

“Our response to the Capitol Riot reeks of political bias,” an agent said.

Another summed up the game and how agents were used in it: “We have been used as pawns in a political war, and FBI leadership fell into the trap and has allowed it to happen. We are supposed to call balls and strikes, regardless of political pressure, now we can’t even be trusted to be on the field.”

“I wonder if our biases affected our preparedness,” a third wrote.

Wray would not tell Congress how many agents were present and tried to shrug off any notion that he was targeting conservatives.

“The idea that I’m biased against conservatives seems somewhat insane to me, given my own personal background,” he claimed during his testimony in 2023.

The same year, Wray appeared to mock the agents that we now know had legitimate concerns about his leadership, telling a podcast, “I have found almost invariably, the people screaming the loudest about the politicization of the FBI are themselves the most political, and more often than not, making claims of politicization to advance their own views or goals, and they often don’t know the facts or are choosing to ignore them.”

The entire report can be read here.

Beyond a shadow of a doubt, the FBI became a political tool. Anyone who suspected meddling among the crowds by the federal government on Jan. 6 now has hard evidence.

Add this information to the fact that President Donald Trump requested the National Guard that day to keep order but was turned down, and this whole charade is exposed. This was an operation to demonize Trump and his supporters.

Trump has sounded the alarms about the FBI before. We can add another tally mark to the “Trump was right” list, but what comes next?

Can FBI Director Kash Patel salvage this agency and restore the American people’s faith in it? Clearly, there are good men and women in the FBI who worried about its status and hope it can be restored. But will that be enough?

