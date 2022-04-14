Share
Commentary

Now We Know the Truth About Major's Biting Attack - Psaki's Disclosure to the Public Infuriated Secret Service Victim

 By Samantha Chang  April 14, 2022 at 6:29am
Share

A hallmark of the Biden administration is deflecting blame and blatantly lying about serious issues such as its responsibility for historic inflation, its inept coronavirus response and the catastrophic border crisis.

However, this White House even lies about trivial matters, such as dog bites committed by President Joe Biden’s pet, Major.

According to records obtained by Judicial Watch, the canine bit numerous Secret Service agents during Biden’s disastrous first year in office.

This contradicts White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s statements downplaying the number of incidents and the extent of Major’s aggressive behavior.

One Secret Service email said that “at the current rate, an Agent or Officer has been bitten every day this week (3/1-3/8), causing damage to attire or bruising/punctures to the skin,” according to the damning 400-page incident report.

Trending:
Whoopi Goldberg Missing from 'The View' After Outbursts: 'She's Gone for a While'

Judicial Watch obtained the documents pursuant to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit after the Department of Homeland Security (the umbrella agency for the Secret Service) refused to turn over the records.


In a March 9, 2021, email chain, a Secret Service agent who guards Biden was furious after Psaki blamed him for the bite during a White House press briefing.

The email chain began with a fellow agent asking, “You ok? Someone told me you got bit.”

The agent who was bitten replied, “Yes I got bit by Major on [redacted] and NO I didn’t surprise the dog doing my job by being at [redacted] as the press secretary just said! Now I’m pissed. Thanks for checking in.”

The other agent said, “SMH [shaking my head] … hope you didn’t get hurt [too] bad. Take care.”

During a news conference earlier that day, Psaki had told reporters, “Champ and Major, the president and first lady’s dogs — members of the family — are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people. And, on Monday, the first family’s younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual.”

On March 8, 2021, then-Secret Service agent David Cho emailed the White House with an alert about Major’s increasing hostility.

Related:
Even NBC News Journalists Don't Want to Be Associated with White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki: Report

“For your awareness, Major bit one of the agents this morning,” Cho wrote, according to the Judicial Watch records. “The agent is ok, but does have bruising and a puncture.”

The email said that “we have noticed Major getting more aggressive lately.”

Generally, a dog behaves according to how his owner trained him. When a dog is unruly or aggressive, it is often the owner’s fault because he didn’t train the animal properly and might even have encouraged such behavior.

Do you believe Jen Psaki?

The bigger issue here isn’t dog training, however, but the fact that Psaki and her boss continue to shirk responsibility for the numerous disastrous crises that have erupted on their watch.

If you lie about the big things, of course you’d lie about smaller issues such as dog bites.


Numerous Twitter users slammed the White House for its handling of the dog bite.

Others said Major’s antics were the Bidens’ fault.

In December 2021, the White House revealed that it had exiled Major.

“After consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviorists and veterinarians, the first family has decided to follow the experts’ collective recommendation that it would be safest for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends,” Michael LaRosa, first lady Jill Biden’s spokesman, said in a statement.

If only the United States could rid itself of Biden just as quickly.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.




Huge Twist in Case of Toddler's 'Road Rage' Shooting Death - Mother Arrested After Police Noticed One Detail That Changes Everything
Now We Know the Truth About Major's Biting Attack - Psaki's Disclosure to the Public Infuriated Secret Service Victim
The Numbers Are Finally Out and DeSantis Was 100% Right - FL Beat the Pants Off NY and CA in COVID Response Study
Watch: While Biden Was Likely Tucked In for Bed, Trump Makes Surprise Appearance at Wild Kid Rock Concert
Woman Lashes Out at Boy on Bike, Her Lame Attempt to Blame It on Him Collapses When the GoPro Footage Is Released
See more...

Conversation