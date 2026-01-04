Now That's a Low Blow: MTG Accuses Trump of Being a Fake Christian

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told The New York Times that President Donald Trump has proven to have no Christian faith.

Greene criticized Trump for saying that he hates his political opponents immediately after Erika Kirk forgave the alleged assassin of her husband, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, during a Sept. 21 memorial honoring his life. The lawmaker said that Trump’s remarks “shows where his heart is” and “proves he does not have faith.”

“That was absolutely the worst statement,” Greene stated. “It just shows where his heart is. And that’s the difference, with her having a sincere Christian faith, and proves that he does not have any faith.”

Kirk tearfully said that she forgave her husband’s alleged assassin because “it’s what Christ did” and it was what her husband would have done. Greene said after that moment, she realized that the conservative movement cannot “keep pummeling [their] enemies” and instead show forgiveness.

“You just keep pummeling your enemies, no matter what. And as a Christian, I don’t believe in doing that. I agree with Erika Kirk, who did the hardest thing possible and said it out loud,” Greene said. “After Charlie died, I realized that I’m part of this toxic culture. I really started looking at my faith. I wanted to be more like Christ.”

The lawmaker apologized on CNN for her past divisive rhetoric and promised to turn a new leaf. Greene said, “I would like to say, humbly, I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics; it’s very bad for our country.”

Greene’s relationship with Trump became strained after she called for the release of the files surrounding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and criticized his foreign policy moves, including the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities. Trump withdrew his support for Greene in November and repeatedly called her a “traitor.”

Greene told CNN’s Dana Bash on Nov. 16 that Trump turned on her because of the files.

“Unfortunately, it has all come down to the Epstein files. And that is shocking. I stand with these women, I stand with rape victims. I stand with children who are in terrible sex abuse situations, and I stand with survivors of trafficking and those that are trapped in sex trafficking,” Greene said. “And I will not apologize for that.”

Greene announced on Nov. 21 that she would resign from Congress on Jan. 5, 2026.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.