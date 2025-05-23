Share
Jake Tapper attends the 2025 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 26 in Washington, D.C.
Jake Tapper attends the 2025 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 26 in Washington, D.C. (Paul Morigi / Getty Images)

Now It All Makes Sense: Tapper Lets It Slip That Coming Clean on Biden Is Really About Getting Trump

 By Michael Schwarz  May 23, 2025 at 11:44am
If chutzpah could take human form, it would strongly resemble CNN’s Jake Tapper.

The recent spectacle of Tapper making the rounds on the interview circuit to promote his latest book, “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” co-authored with Alex Thompson, has such a wolf-in-the-henhouse feel to it that both the interview tour and the five-years-too-late investigation into former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline simply must involve sinister, ulterior motives.

Sure enough, in an interview posted to the social media platform X Friday, Tapper revealed those motives.

“This applies to Donald Trump, too,” Tapper said of the lack of transparency surrounding the former president’s health.

Ah, there it is.

Tapper, who actively participated in the cover-up of Biden’s decline, now has a public service to perform.

Apparently, this wasn’t about a historic political scandal in which Biden’s surrogates and allies in the establishment media gaslit the American public for four years while propping up a corrupt, pudding-brained old fool whose existence provided cover for their war against American citizens — a scandal perpetrated by specific people who committed specific crimes. No! This story involves lessons for the future!

“Donald Trump has released, like, nothing about his health,” Tapper added. “And while there aren’t the questions of acuity, there are certainly questions about his health.”

Questions about President Donald Trump’s health? What questions, exactly? Could anyone outside the establishment media fail to recognize Trump’s superhuman work ethic? The president accomplishes more in a week than Tapper does in a year, and yet the establishment shill has the audacity to question Trump’s health?

Have you ever trusted the mainstream media less than you do right now?

Of course, to maintain his disinterested facade, Tapper proceeded to frame the question as a constitutional one.

“We can’t have this as a country,” the establishment journalist said. “We have such a powerful executive branch, and at this stage, such an un-co-equal legislative branch, and such weak political parties, [that] we’re really racing towards a very dangerous situation.”

Indeed, if the first four months of Trump’s administration have taught us anything, they have taught us that the other two branches of government, particularly the judicial branch, would never DARE usurp powers the Constitution does not grant them to interfere with the legitimate workings of the executive branch. Perish the thought!

Of course, Tapper had it right, and we owe him a debt of gratitude for his service. Trump has wielded unchecked power, and the courts have shown him too much deference!

What a clown Tapper is.

Meanwhile, the larger story here goes beyond Tapper. The establishment media has assumed the posture of scrutinizing the crime it committed.

“We outed Biden’s mental state after he served. See how honest we are? This qualifies us to go after Trump while he is serving,” one X user sarcastically and perceptively wrote.

In short, Tapper’s “investigation” into the Biden cover-up has the same surreal, mockery-of-justice quality as Anthony Fauci leading the COVID response.

Now, at least, we know that Tapper and Fauci had the same underlying motive to take down Trump.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation