Commentary

Now They May Come After Trump for Copyright Violation After Mug Shot Backfires

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  September 6, 2023 at 8:14am
Vultures would leave more on the carcass than these people.

It’s not enough that they indicted the former president for questioning the results of a hard-fought election, now legal scholars are saying that former President Donald Trump didn’t have the legal right to profit off his own mug shot because, according to U.S. copyright law, the law enforcement agency that takes a mug shot is the legal owner of it, according to the New York Post.

Trump’s campaign reported an impressive fundraising total of over $9.4 million since the release of his mug shot to the public.

All of these funds are designated for Trump’s campaign and not for covering his legal expenses.

According to Fox News, this included $864,000 from the sale of 24,000 coffee mugs, nearly $2 million from 36,000 T-shirt sales, and an additional $352,000 from 8,600 poster sales featuring the iconic photograph.

Huge Nuclear Threat Strike Issued on United States: 'We Should Be Concerned'

Colin Rugg, co-owner of the conservative news site Trending Politics, posted, “Imagine indicting Donald Trump three times, hyping the fourth indictment up to be the best one yet, finally getting to be able to get a mugshot of the former president, releasing the mugshot… …and then Trump throws the mugshot in a fundraising email, comes back to X and steals the whole show from you. Legendary energy shift.”


And it was.

Trump shifted the narrative, turning himself from victim to persecuted yet never defeated hero in the eyes of his followers.

He turned the mugshot that the Democrats were gloating about into a rallying cry — a symbol of defiance much like the embroidered kerchief of William Wallace in the movie “Braveheart,” with the message: “Never Surrender.”


So, of course, they would find a way to keep him from keeping it.

“They are SO MAD this backfired on them,” one X user said.

Longtime Dem Strategist Amazed by the Trump Movement: 'Never Seen Anything Like This'

Ultimately, the decision regarding whether to take legal action against the Trump campaign and any other parties that have profited from the mug shot lies with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. It is within their jurisdiction to determine whether they will pursue legal remedies in this matter.

They could decide not to go through the trouble of fighting a copyright lawsuit.

On the other hand, they could choose to assert that the proceeds from the photo belong to them, which would be going another level down into Hades.

To humiliate the president of the United States on the national stage by taking his mugshot and then to profit off that mugshot would demonstrate, once again, how “unbiased” this prosecution is.

Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
