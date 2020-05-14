SECTIONS
Now That Park's Confederate Memorials Are Gone, Bodies of General and Wife Set To Be Exhumed

By Jared Harris
Published May 14, 2020 at 2:20pm
The bodies of a famous Civil War general and his wife are set to be exhumed from a Tennessee park less than three years after a statue memorializing the officer was torn down.

The decision to move the resting place of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife from Health Sciences Park in Memphis came after the Sons of Confederate Veterans dropped a lawsuit challenging the move Tuesday.

For the group, dropping the lawsuit has secured the statue of Forrest as well as other parts of deconstructed memorial structures.

“The details got worked out to everyone’s satisfaction, so there was no need to continue the lawsuit,” Sons of Confederate Veterans spokesman Lee Millar told WREG.

The legal challenge to protect Forrest’s grave was originally mounted after a statue honoring the memory of the Confederate general was removed from the Memphis park.

The agreement ending the lawsuit is seen as a win by the nonprofit that owns the park that now serves as Forrest’s resting place.

While the agreement does not ban the Confederate memorials from Tennessee, as it appears park owner Memphis Greenspace once hoped for, the accord helps settle a controversy that has plagued the public area for years.

Should the body of Nathan Bedford Forrest be left alone?

The city of Memphis was unable to remove the statues originally thanks to Tennessee’s Heritage Protection Act.

It didn’t take long for officials to come up with a workaround.

In an effort to get rid of the statues for good, the city sold two parks in late 2017 to Memphis Greenspace for $1,000 each, according to the Commercial Appeal.

Although the controversy surrounding the Confederate icons and memorials is several years old now, the attack on the grave of a famous general shows the erasure of history is nowhere near complete.

Memphis isn’t alone in its shameless and backhanded attack on Southern heritage.

Birmingham, Alabama, similarly tried to keep a Civil War monument hidden from public view, a move that landed the city in trouble.

After placing plywood around an obelisk dedicated to Confederate veterans, the city ran afoul of Alabama’s own Memorial Preservation Act.

Instead of a history-free safe space, the move only landed Birmingham with a $25,000 fine.

As for Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife, their new resting place has yet to be decided.

Hopefully, this disruption of the general’s remains will be the last.

