'Now You Tell Us': Kamala Harris and Gretchen Whitmer Caught on Hot Mic at Bar

Vice President Kamala Harris acted surprised to learn that a nearby microphone was capturing her conversation with Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after a rally in Kalamazoo on Saturday.

Many reporters and others appeared to be on hand as Harris stopped at the Trak Houz Bar & Grill in Kalamazoo for a drink with Whitmer, the Washington Examiner reported.

Harris interacted with multiple people near the bar before she and Whitmer took a seat at it.

“Can I treat you to a beer made right here in Kamala-zoo?” Whitmer, Harris’ campaign co-chair, asked the candidate, emphasizing vice president’s first name in the city’s.

The two then faced the bar and started to speak in lower tones as the cameras continued to roll.

“Great rally,” Whitmer said.

Harris agreed: “I thought it was really great.”

“You know what I’ve taken to is … and just shouting it out, like, ‘first-time voters’ and ‘Gen Z,’” the vice president recounted.

Whitmer seemed to agree that was good practice to get the audience engaged.

Harris thanked the governor for what she’s done to help her campaign.

“I’ve been bugging your whole team,” Whitmer acknowledged. “I’m like we’ve got to do this and this and this.”

“We need to move ground among men. Oh, we have microphones in here just listening to everything,” Harris stated, noticing the cameras were rolling behind them.

“I didn’t realize that. OK, well, now you tell us. We just told all the family secrets, s***,” the vice president said.

Kamala and Gretchen Whitmer are caught on a hot mic at their very cringe drinking beer at bar scene: “We need to move ground among men.” Then realizes they are probably getting recorded… “Oh we have microphones in here just listening to everything … Sh**.” pic.twitter.com/UeSOAdF30a — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 27, 2024

The two had not really said anything that hadn’t been reported regarding Harris’ need to gain ground with men. And Whitmer has certainly been vocal in her support of her fellow Democrat on the campaign trail.

Whitmer created negative headlines for the vice president earlier this month when she made a video performing what appeared to be a mock communion using a Doritos chip while wearing a Harris-Walz campaign ball cap.

Polling is tight in Michigan.

Trump held a 0.1 percent lead in the Great Lakes State in the Real Clear Polling average, as of Monday evening.

On this same day in 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton was ahead of Trump by 7 percent.

Trump ended up carrying the state by 0.3 percent.

