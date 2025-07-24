Share
Then-Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton walks with then-President Barack Obama during a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 7, 2016.
Then-Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton walks with then-President Barack Obama during a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 7, 2016. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Nowhere to Hide: Gabbard's Doc Dump 100 Percent Reveals Obama Personally Ordered the Russia Collusion Hoax Document - He Originated It All

 By Joe Saunders  July 24, 2025 at 8:51am
Tulsi Gabbard is making sure Democratic defenders of former President Barack Obama have a tougher job every day.

The director of the Office of National Intelligence is releasing documentary evidence that shows the 44th president was the primal force behind the political “scandal” that bedeviled the first administration of President Donald Trump.

And if top members of the Obama administration are feeling the heat now, it should be coming for Obama himself.

On Wednesday, Gabbard declassified a 2017 review by the House Intelligence Committee (then controlled by Republicans) that offered a scathing, behind-the-scenes look at the origin of the “Russia collusion” investigation that amounted to a national distraction during Trump’s first two years in office.

The review demonstrated that an intelligence community “assessment” — written in a rush in the final weeks of the Obama administration — that claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin favored Trump to win the 2016 election, was the direct result of Obama’s instruction.

And at a news briefing at the White House, Gabbard made it clear exactly where any new investigations should be heading.

“The evidence that we have found and that we have released directly point to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment,” Gabbard said, according to The New York Times. “There are multiple pieces of evidence and intelligence that confirm that fact.”

The review focuses heavily on the work of then-CIA Director John Brennan, a man who has carved himself a traitorous niche in American history’s lowest circle of hell, in pushing the “assessment” to deceptively claim that Trump was the intended beneficiary of Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign because the Kremlin wanted Trump to win.

But it also makes clear that behind the scenes, pulling the strings, was the man who preceded Trump in the White House.

Acting on President Obama’s order [emphasis added], DCIA Brennan directed a ‘full review’ and publication of raw HUMINT [intelligence information from human sources] that had been collected before the election,” the report stated on its 44th and final page. “CIA officers said that some of this information had been held on the orders of the DCIA, while other reporting had been judged by experienced CIA officers to have not met longstanding publication standards.

“Some of the latter was unclear or from unknown subsources, but would nonetheless be published after the election — over the objections of veteran officers — on orders of DCIA and cited in the ICA to support claims that Putin aspired to help Trump win.”

And that, of course, was the nut of the whole “Russia collusion” hoax: That Trump was an asset of the Russian government, that Vladimir Putin had worked to have him elected president because he was afraid of Hillary Clinton, and that, therefore, everything Trump did was compromised.

It was a lie — a lie that sparked a long national nightmare — and Barack Obama was the man behind it.

Declassified Intel Bombshell - CIA Officers Fought Brennan on Russia Collusion Doc, But He Overruled Them

From the day George Washington stepped down from office in 1797, the peaceful transition of power has been a hallmark of American governance — the quadrennial or octennial proof that a nation is capable of governing itself by choosing its leaders and that those leaders will respect the will of the voters.

Should Obama be prosecuted for carrying out a soft coup against the incoming duly elected president, Donald J. Trump?

The report declassified Wednesday showed that in the aftermath of Trump’s shocking upset over Hillary Clinton in 2016, Barack Obama betrayed that tradition, and in doing so, he betrayed the country itself.

He had his minions to do the dirty work against Trump — Brennan, now-former FBI Director James Comey, James Clapper, former director of the Office of National Intelligence and Brennan’s partner in crime.

He had the slavishly willing assistance of The New York Times, CNN and the rest of the establishment media.

He had the power-mad opportunists in the Democratic Party, willing to lie shamelessly to the American people in their quest to smear or unseat Trump.

But it was the guiding hand of Obama behind it all, as Gabbard wrote in her X post, “essentially enacting a years-long coup.”

In a nation literally founded on the principle of the government serving the will of the people, that cannot be defended.

Nowhere to Hide: Gabbard's Doc Dump 100 Percent Reveals Obama Personally Ordered the Russia Collusion Hoax Document - He Originated It All
Conversation