It’s been a well-known truth for years: Big Tech loves to censor conservatives.

In January, social media giants Facebook and Twitter proved that Former President Donald Trump was no exception to that intolerant trend after suspending his accounts from both platforms.

Months later, after Facebook briefly considered reinstating Trump’s account, a tweet from NPR appears to highlight the dangerous blow these Big Tech platforms can deal to right-wing voices.

“Whether or not Facebook decides to reinstate former President Trump’s account in the coming months will likely have major consequences for Trump’s political power and possible future campaign,” the Thursday tweet said.

Whether or not Facebook decides to reinstate former President Trump’s account in the coming months will likely have major consequences for Trump’s political power and possible future campaign. https://t.co/FEPZduiTWc — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) May 6, 2021

Conservative author and commentator Mollie Hemingway retweeted the post with her own commentary attached, writing “Interesting way of admitting how much election interference and election meddling against Republicans that our tech companies can do and have done!”

Interesting way of admitting how much election interference and election meddling against Republicans that our tech companies can do and have done! https://t.co/EzQMD3lWO2 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 6, 2021

Hemingway is right. Social media presence — and platform bias — are big factors in elections.

It’s no secret that social media has become one of the most prominent aspects of our lives.

It’s in our pockets and at our fingertips, readily available at any given time.

Of course, we find that social media platforms are rife with (mostly leftist) political dogma, especially in their censorship double standards.

In January, Facebook even banned conservative leader Brandon Straka, removing his #WalkAway campaign which encourages leftists to “walk away” from the divisive rhetoric of today’s Democratic Party, according to The Post Millennial.

The platform’s actions silenced the testimonies of over half a million users, effectively curbing conservative discourse.

“A Facebook Page is a distinct presence used solely for business or promotional purposes. Among other things, Pages that are hateful, threatening, or obscene are not allowed,” Facebook told Straka, adding that pages which “attack an individual or group” or are established by an “unauthorized individual” will not be reinstated.

If a movement as prominent as #WalkAway can be erased from a well-known platform, what comes next for other conservative groups?

Better yet, if Donald Trump — one of the best-known right-wing voices in America — can be suspended from social media platforms, what can these platforms do to those with a lesser following?

Trump’s removal from Facebook and Twitter alone could prove detrimental to any future political endeavors he might pursue, including another run for the White House.

Even if he were to be reinstated on either of these platforms at some point, it is likely that their actions have damaged his image.

Still, without social media, how else can Trump readily communicate with his supporters, promote a campaign or surpass the leftist dogma preying upon so many social media users?

At this point, all we can say is this dangerous, politically motivated double standard is only beginning.

