NPR Admits That It Could Get the Rich Libs to Pay For Coverage Trashing Conservatives Instead of Forcing Conservatives to Foot the Bill

NPR’s business model has — or, blessedly, had — always been providing hard-left content to rich urban liberals and forcing everyone, including the conservatives they trashed, to pay for it via their tax dollars.

Not that they’d acknowledge that. NPR’s claim was that they got basically 1 percent of their annual revenue from your tax dollars, then would insist in the next breath they desperately needed that 1 percent.

Both of these were half-truths: A federal entity called NPR only got 1 percent of the public broadcaster’s revenue from tax dollars, but that was just the national organization; when you added up all the subsidies, direct and indirect, to NPR and its stations through other forms of taxpayer largesse, that number was roughly at least a quarter of its operating budget — which it did desperately need under its former business model.

Last May, President Donald Trump signed an executive order cutting off taxpayer funds from going to NPR (and its television cousin, PBS) from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting: “At the very least, Americans have the right to expect that if their tax dollars fund public broadcasting at all, they fund only fair, accurate, unbiased, and nonpartisan news coverage,” he said in a statement at the time.

That’s still tied up in the courts, but I’ve been reliably informed by past Democrat presidents that you can do a lot with “a pen” and “a phone,” and I suspect pulling NPR funding through the CPB is probably one of those things.

Even with the money tied up in court, NPR hasn’t really seen any significant diminishment in the quality or the reach of its programming, from what I’ve observed; I’m not sure whether that says more about the quality of NPR’s product or the need for the funding, or even if those two things are mutually exclusive.

And now, NPR is basically admitting what we knew all along: If they want to be a radio station by and for rich urban liberals, those rich urban liberals can fund it!

NEW: @NPR has received two of the largest gifts in the public media network’s existence, totaling $113 million. More: https://t.co/9DJn7330W2 — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) April 16, 2026

From NPR’s report on NPR being saved from (relative) penury by rich NPR boosters:

NPR has received two of the largest gifts in the public media network’s existence, totaling $113 million. They will go toward fueling innovation in NPR’s use of digital technology, increasing its connection with audiences, and ensuring the viability of public radio stations after Congress eliminated all federal funding for public media. NPR President and CEO Katherine Maher said the gifts would help to set up the network and its stations for the next 50 years, beyond the radio network infrastructure that sprang up in 1970 from a coalition of community and university-owned public radio stations across the country. Related: Watch: Comedian Dave Chappelle Refuses to Let NPR Reporter Shame Him for Trans Jokes Maher said that requires NPR and its stations to use tech to collaborate more effectively in providing programs and news coverage, to analyze how people are consuming their offerings and to discern how to raise money more effectively to pay for it. She said the gifts would be “catalytic investments” in NPR’s future.

Aside from the laughable “fueling innovation in NPR’s use of digital technology” (that’s how you phrase “I started another podcast” on your LinkedIn profile), this is effectively what NPR’s model should be.

Its tastes obviously run toward a certain audience that is not ill-heeled. They won’t be worse for wear if you start begging them for cash and giving them the world’s biggest tote bag.

Which users on X noted:

So they never needed my money after all. How about that. — Will Collier (@willcollier) April 16, 2026

Confirms tax payers should have never been burdened Of course NPR will still lie daily to the American people because of established liberal biases — RVA Chico 🌲 (@Chico23116) April 16, 2026

So we never really had to pay for leftist, anti-American propaganda? — Satanás (@smejk70030) April 16, 2026

No, not if enough people step up!

Keep in mind that, as of right now, the biggest contributor is Connie Ballmer, wife of former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer. She gave $80 million of that money.

“I support NPR because an informed public is the bedrock of our society, and democracy requires strong, independent journalism,” said Ballmer, who used to be on the board of the NPR Foundation.

“My hope is that this commitment provides the stability and the spark NPR needs to innovate boldly and strengthen its national network.”

And if it does, good for them. As long as they aren’t looting my tax dollars to do it, they can produce hagiographic segments where a book called “In Defense of Looting” and its author are praised with uncritical glee. (Seriously, they did that one time!)

If the network’s current trajectory and funding model is any indication — beyond the fact that they never should have forced any of us to pay for propaganda specifically aimed at disparaging half of the American listening public — they never needed those dollars in the first place. Thanks for finally admitting it, I suppose.

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