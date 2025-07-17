Share
Commentary

NPR CEO Foolishly Asks for Examples of Bias, Gets Hit with Dozens of Jaw-Dropping Times They Went All in for Libs

 By Randy DeSoto  July 16, 2025 at 5:57pm
National Public Radio CEO Katherine Maher probably got more than she bargained for when she asked for examples of bias by her outlet.

A $9.4 billion rescissions package passed the House last month that includes ending taxpayer funding of NPR and PBS. The legislation is now at the Senate, where it cleared a key procedural vote Tuesday night.

Maher appeared as a guest on CNN Wednesday, trying to make the case why, in the age of streaming and a plethora of media outlets, NPR and PBS should continue to be funded, in part, through the Treasury.

Republicans have rightly labeled both outlets liberal propagandists.

“As far as the accusations that we’re biased, I would stand up and say, ‘Please show me a story that concerns you,’” Maher proclaimed in response.

The conservative X account Libs of TikTok obliged with some jaw-dropping examples.

They included the headlines: “Kamala Harris already faces racism and sexism from Trump and Republicans,” “‘There Is No Neutral’: ‘Nice White People’ Can Still Be Complicit In A Racist Society;” and “How racism became a marketing tool for country music.”

Libs of TikTok also quoted managing editor Terence Samuel explaining why NPR would not be covering the Hunter Biden laptop story when it broke before the 2020 election. “We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions,” he said.

What a pompous twit of a response. Is it not a story that the Biden family, including Joe Biden, the “big guy” himself, was potentially compromised by millions of dollars in shady business deals involving China, Ukraine, and Russia?

Do you think NPR and PBS are biased against conservatives?

Employing the shoe-on-the-other-foot test, is there any doubt that if it were one of Donald Trump’s sons, every lurid detail would have received wall-to-wall coverage on NPR?

How do we know that? Because the outlet went out of its way to report every twist and turn of the Mueller probe in the most unfavorable light regarding Donald Trump.

For example, NPR ran a 2017 story headlined, “Journalist Investigating Trump and Russia Says, ‘Full Picture Is One Of Collusion.'”

Related:
"It Took 19 Hours to Post Anything" - Watch Chip Roy Bury NPR on Pitiful Public Radio Funding Defense

Former NPR editor Uri Berliner wrote in The Free Press last year, “Persistent rumors that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia over the election became the catnip that drove reporting. At NPR, we hitched our wagon to Trump’s most visible antagonist, Representative Adam Schiff.”

“Schiff, who was the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, became NPR’s guiding hand, its ever-present muse. By my count, NPR hosts interviewed Schiff 25 times about Trump and Russia. During many of those conversations, Schiff alluded to purported evidence of collusion. The Schiff talking points became the drumbeat of NPR news reports,” Berliner added.

“But when the Mueller report found no credible evidence of collusion, NPR’s coverage was notably sparse. Russiagate quietly faded from our programming.”

GOP Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana also took Maher up on her invitation to show that her outlet is biased.

“As US Confronts Russia, Trump’s Admiration of Putin Is Consistent,” was one headline he read from the Senate floor.

“After Biden’s Debate Performance, the Presidential Race Is Unchanged,” was another. The story cited a poll it commissioned showing the race statistically tied.

The poll was the only one in the Real Clear Polling average showing Biden in the lead following his disastrous debate performance against Trump in late June 2024.

Here’s another headline show-stopper: “Arguments That Trans Athletes Have an Unfair Advantage Lack Evidence to Support.”

The White House offered many more examples of NPR’s liberal bias in its coverage of trans issues, illegal immigration, and even the Declaration of Independence.

Maher apparently is so steeped in her biases, she doesn’t even know — or pretends not to know — she has them. Thankfully, many on social media provided her dozens of examples.

NPR is unlikely to reform; regardless, it’s well past time for the American taxpayer to stop subsidizing its liberal propaganda.

Truth and Accuracy



Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Conversation