NPR CEO Has Shocking Link to Firm Behind Signal Messenger App

The “Signalgate” controversy that consumed Washington this week has opened a window into the world of communication between top officials in President Donald Trump’s administration.

During appearances on Capitol Hill Tuesday and Wednesday, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard faced steady grilling over a liberal journalist’s inclusion in a chat group where boldface names like Vice President J.D. Vance and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz discussed the March 15 bombing of Houthi terrorists in Yemen in real time.

But another big name who was questioned by Congress on Wednesday had a significant tie to the topic that went completely unmentioned.

NPR CEO Katherine Maher — who was faced with a barrage of questions about the blatant bias of the taxpayer-funded “news” organization — is also the chairwoman of the board of the directors of the Signal Foundation, the nonprofit firm behind Signal, the encrypted messaging service at the center of the controversy.

In her testimony Wednesday, Maher faced brutal moments from conservative representatives, including Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Tim Burchett of Tennessee.

But her tie to Signal went unexplored.

It’s not exactly a secret. Maher’s position with Signal was acknowledged at least twice by NPR during the week.

Once, it was as a “disclosure” note at the bottom of an NPR report about Pentagon warnings that Signal was vulnerable to hacking. At another point, a panel discussion on the “All Things Considered” program included a mention of the tie by host Leila Fadel.

But considering the prominence of NPR, the level of attention the “Signalgate” controversy is commanding, and Maher’s testimony in front of Congress coming the same week, many social media users found it shocking it was not better publicized.

And that made some suspicious that there was more going on behind the scenes than Americans are being told.

Here’s a sampling of reactions:

I don’t believe in coincidences much anymore. This is Katherine Maher, CEO of NPR, being grilled by GOP congresscritters on Capitol Hill 2 days ago. She is also *currently* the Chairman & CEO of the Signal Foundation. Signalgate broke 2 days ago. Was Blob sending a message? pic.twitter.com/33qeHBAbK4 — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) March 28, 2025

How did zero people in Congress ask NPR CEO Katherine Maher about her being the CHAIR of the Board of Directors at SIGNAL when she was in front of them? Did they not know? Right now, Signal is one of the most talked about companies, because of Signalgate. Its a google… pic.twitter.com/Wpkuanqlyd — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) March 27, 2025

Why is no one talking about the fact that Katherine Maher is also the current chair of Signal’s board of directors? Isn’t that kinda relevant? pic.twitter.com/2c6jdAINXK — JuliansRum (@ItsJuliansRum) March 28, 2025

It’s unclear what role, if any, Maher’s position on the board of the Signal Foundation could play in the “Signalgate” drama.

But there’s no doubt it’s a sign of how intertwined the organizations surrounding the power centers of American politics actually are.

At 41, Maher has a well-established history of avowedly leftist statements — her grilling on Wednesday proved that.

The fact that a woman with such politics is leading a “news” agency that’s being funded by tax money paid by Americans of every political stripe has already stirred plenty of outrage from conservatives, including Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

The fact that she’s also the chairwoman of the board of directors of an organization behind the messaging service that’s given the second Trump administration its worst public relations moments to date can’t help but raise more questions.

Does Katherine Maher’s position at the Signal Foundation make you suspicious? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1380 Votes) No: 1% (15 Votes)

On Friday morning, Fox Business News’ Maria Bartiromo brought up Maher while interviewing Texas Republican Rep. Pat Fallon.

“What are the odds that Katherine Maher, the leftist NPR CEO, is on the board of Signal as well?” she asked. (The video is here. The question comes about the 7-minute mark.)

Fallon’s response talked around the topic — possibly because he was one of Maher’s toughest questioners on Wednesday and never brought up the Signal connection himself. He was still scathing toward Maher, though, calling her a “hard lefty.”

“I find it just fascinating that she’s on the board of Signal,” Bartiromo said later.

“Yeah, that’s an awfully odd coincidence,” Fallon said.

However, Fallon went on to downplay the significance of the whole “Signalgate” episode, which Democrats are pushing to lengths most Americans would probably consider absurd.

He also noted that Walz has acknowledged being at fault for it.

In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Tuesday, Waltz said he takes “full responsibility” for the situation, as the New York Post reported.

“I think Mike Waltz acknowleged it was a mistake,” Fallon told Bartiromo. “It was definitely an error, and I think Mike’s learned from it.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.