NPR Editor-in-Chief Announces She's Jumping Ship After Trump and Congress Pull Federal Funding

A top news executive at National Public Radio has announced her resignation, just days after Congress voted to cut off federal funding of public broadcasting.

Edith Chapin, editor-in-chief and acting chief content officer, said she informed her boss, NPR CEO Katherine Maher, of her decision to leave two weeks ago, according to a Tuesday article on NPR’s website.

“I have had two big executive jobs for two years, and I want to take a break,” she said. “I want to make sure my performance is always top-notch for the company.”

She added, “It’s not a good time to do it, but it’s never a good time. I needed to pick a date and share my decision.”

She is expected to remain in her position until September or October.

Media news outlet Deadline quoted a statement by Chapin that said, “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve NPR’s listeners and readers, and work alongside some of the most dedicated journalists in the world.”

The statement continued, “I will leave deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished and confident in the strength and integrity of NPR’s newsroom going forward.”

In a vote last week, Congress cut all $500 million in annual federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds NPR and PBS, according to a New York Post report.

Despite leaders’ protestations of fairness and neutrality, lawmakers cited numerous instances of a strong left-leaning bias in their reporting.

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy listed many examples in a presentation to the Senate, which he also documented in a post on social media platform X. One example he gave was of a PBS video that claimed pre-schoolers “may have racial bias.”

PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger on CNN this morning: “People often struggle to come up with examples” of left-wing bias at PBS. Actually, it’s not a struggle at all. Here are just a few of PBS’s biggest whiffs: 🧵 (1/5) pic.twitter.com/Qel6me4UUU — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 16, 2025

“Even worse, PBS pushed so-called ‘gender-affirming care for youth’ and released woke ‘anti-racist’ talking points for ‘[t]alking to young children about race and racism,’” Kennedy said.

He added that “PBS also thought it was a good idea to cover ‘a blueprint for the case against Trump’ and claim that Gov. Sarah Palin ‘ushered in the “post-truth” political era in which Trump has thrived.’”

“They have the right to say this stuff — but not with your money,” Kennedy said.

Despite the sizeable funding cut, NPR’s article said it actually receives only 2 percent of its funding from the federal government.

However, “federal funding makes up a greater share of member stations’ revenue — on average about 8% to 10%,” the organization explained.

“Some stations, particularly those serving rural or tribal audiences, receive more than half of their funds from the U.S. government. PBS and its member stations receive, on average, about 15% of revenues from U.S. taxpayers,” the article added.

“That is to stop on Oct. 1, the beginning of the next fiscal year.”

To help ease the blow, Maher said NPR will cut its operating budget by $8 million next year, “to pass that along as fee relief to the most affected stations.”

