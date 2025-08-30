NPR Host Issues 'Clarification' After Senate Dem Refers to Catholic School Shooter as Male: 'Unclear at This Time...'

It’s good to see that NPR is focused on what’s really important when it comes to the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting: whether or not a Democrat is using correct pronouns for the deceased shooter.

Robin Westman, a male born as Robert Westman, was the 23-year-old who killed two students during a rampage Wednesday at Annunciation Catholic School before killing himself.

The transgender-identifying male left behind extensive videos and journal entries that gave obvious motives for the killing — namely, mental illness and a litany of hatreds, particularly against Christians and Jews.

Meanwhile, the media more or less was focused on being as politically correct as possible, particularly when it comes to the nation’s major public radio broadcaster.

Speaking with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Fox News reported, NPR made sure to note that Klobuchar didn’t use the correct pronouns for Westman.

“There’s, of course, the hate,” Klobuchar said during the Wednesday interview in response to possible motives.

“You’re going to find that this perpetrator, that this horrific offender, that he… it was all-purpose hate, right?

“He hated a lot of different groups. It wasn’t one ideology or another,” she added.

“I’m going to have to leave it there,” host Ailsa Chang said as she ended the interview. She then made sure that people knew that the gender of the shooter was “unclear.” Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“And just a point of clarification, Sen. Klobuchar referenced the shooter as ‘he,’” Chang said.

“Although police have identified a suspect, it’s still unclear at this time what that person’s gender is or how they identify.”

This went over precisely how you’d imagine on social media:

The Democrats and their supporters want to make what she did a crime. How can any thinking person vote for a Democrat. They are lost souls. NPR host issues gender ‘clarification’ after Klobuchar refers to Minnesota shooter as ‘he’ https://t.co/iJT1ERcWYt — James Myles (@Myles11CD) August 29, 2025

https://t.co/8q1gW0vsqi And this is exactly why NPR should be defunded. They’re still pushing this gender ideology woke anti-science BS that’s literally getting people killed! — John Cutler (@RetiredVet121) August 29, 2025

NPR host clarifies after Klobuchar calls Minnesota shooter ‘he’; shooter identified as Robin Westman, born Robert. Wait, so he… she… they? I’m more confused than a Democrat at a debate!https://t.co/ZtA9fqHGEM — 🇺🇸 ʟᴇғᴛ ᴄᴏᴀˢᴛ ᴠᴀɢʀᴀɴᴛ 🇺🇸 (@Baklava_USA) August 29, 2025

And NPR wonders why they were defunded.

Of course, Klobuchar is among the wokest of the woke in Congress, but even she knows the reality of the situation. Yet, even in death, NPR is trying to be “sensitive” by correcting her about the putative gender of a man who killed children out of nihilistic loathing.

Sick? Yes. Surprising? No.

