NRA Buries 'Lyin' Adam Schiff' After He and Other Democrats Roll Out Partial Gun Ban Bill

California Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff was called out for his anti-Second Amendment nonsense by the National Rifle Association.

On Wednesday, Schiff and his Democratic colleagues — Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, Connecticut Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, and California Sen. Alex Padilla — sponsored a new bill, the “Assault Weapons Ban of 2025.”

The same day, the NRA posted footage of Schiff speaking to the media on Capitol Hill, explaining why he thought this legislation was needed.

Why would the NRA feel it was necessary to share this particular moment from Schiff? After all, Democrats often talk about “assault weapons” — there is no such categorization for firearms — being banned in an effort tantamount to rolling back the Second Amendment.

It is the invocation of the NRA’s members and their supposed support of such a ban by Schiff that compelled the organization to speak up on the social media platform X.

“When you ask the actual membership of the NRA, they will tell you they support an assault weapons ban. Sixty or 70 percent of NRA members support an assault weapons ban,” Schiff claimed, appearing to pull that number out of thin air.

Lyin’ Adam Schiff doesn’t speak for NRA members. We know gun control only emboldens criminals and leaves peaceable Americans at risk. Oh, and Adam, the right to keep and bear arms isn’t up for negotiation! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/P1Y88zxMk0 — NRA (@NRA) April 30, 2025

“Lyin’ Adam Schiff doesn’t speak for NRA members. We know gun control only emboldens criminals and leaves peaceable Americans at risk,” the NRA said in response.

The NRA X account ended by reminding Schiff, “Oh, and Adam, the right to keep and bear arms isn’t up for negotiation!”

Schiff responded with more numbers without a source, saying, “When the assault weapons ban expired, gun deaths rose by 183%. We need to get these weapons of war off of our streets – whether the @NRA likes it or not.”

It’s almost laughable how quickly Schiff reversed course. He initially cites made-up figures to say the NRA supports “assault weapons” bans, then said a ban is effective “whether the @NRA likes it or not.”

The NRA hit back at Schiff, plainly stating his real intention with this ban. “You want to ban firearms used everyday by Americans to defend themselves and their families from the criminals your soft-on-crime buddies release on the streets.”

You want to ban firearms used everyday by Americans to defend themselves and their families from the criminals your soft-on-crime buddies release on the streets. Our brave men and women in uniform don’t carry these guns in the theaters of war. Stop. Lying. 🤥 — NRA (@NRA) April 30, 2025

Schiff and his colleagues are trying to enact a ban similar to the one passed by Congress in 1994.

In 2004, the Department of Justice commissioned a study on its effects, and the results were poor in helping curb violence.

On that study, University of California, Los Angeles Law Professor Adam Winkler stated, “Little wonder then that a 2004 study commissioned by the Department of Justice found that the federal ban didn’t lead to any decrease in gun crime or gun deaths. For starters, rifles, assault or otherwise, are rarely used in gun crime.”

Indeed, citing data from 2007-17, the Foundation for Economic Education wrote on rifle deaths — if Schiff and his minions want to define these as “assault weapons” – “In any given year, for every person murdered with a rifle, there are 15 murdered with handguns, 1.7 with hands or fists, and 1.2 with blunt instruments. In fact, homicides with any sort of rifle represent a mere 3.2 percent of all homicides on average over the past decade.”

So, the ban did not work once, and the firearms Schiff wants to ban are not responsible for most homicides. Further Schiff and fellow Democrats even include shotguns on their list, which makes this legislation amount to simple gun grabbing.

What is an “assault weapon”? Anything Democrats want it to be.

What is the intent of an “assault weapons” ban? Disarming law-abiding citizens.

