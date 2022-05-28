Yes, there is such a thing as a good guy with a gun.

Former President Donald Trump on Friday introduced a man who no doubt saved countless lives when his church in White Settlement, Texas, was attacked by a potential mass shooter in 2019.

Trump, speaking at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, introduced the life-saver, Jack Wilson.

Wilson sprung into action when a disguised gunman went on the attack inside the West Freeway Church of Christ.

After the gunman killed two church-goers, Wilson returned fire and killed the shooter with one well-placed shot to the head from a pistol he was carrying.

“Amid the chaos, Jack had only an instant to take aim,” Trump said Friday in praise of Wilson. “He saw his chance and took out the shooter with a single, perfect shot.”

Wilson, an NRA member, was elected as a Hood County Commissioner the year after he saved lives at the church with his actions.

Wilson addressed the reality of evil’s presence in the world in his brief NRA convention remarks.

“What I did that day was not for my glory,” he said. “It was to save countless friends and family in that setting.”

Two parishioners of the church were killed in the shooting. 242 people were present, and the shooter likely would have killed countless more if not for Wilson’s quick action.

“I hope you’re never put in that position, but understand if you are put in that position, you have to make that decision to do what is right.

“I did not kill a human being that day; I took out evil,” Wilson said to applause.

He then spoke about the killing of 21 people in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

“That was evil!” Wilson said, calling on NRA supporters to be prepared to fight evil, as he did.

Wilson is one of many armed patriots to use their Second Amendment rights to defend their own life and liberty, or those of others.

On Wednesday night, a woman in Charleston, West Virginia, neutralized a potential mass shooter — armed with an AR-15 — when she used her own pistol to kill the gunman when he opened fire.

“Instead of running from the threat, she engaged with the threat and saved several lives last night,” Tony Hazelett, a police spokesman, said Thursday about the woman, who wasn’t identified.

Hazelett said no charges would be filed against the woman, according to ABC News.

