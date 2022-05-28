Share
News

NRA Convention: Trump Hails Texan Who Took Down Potential Mass Shooter with His Own Gun

 By Richard Moorhead  May 28, 2022 at 7:23am
Share

Yes, there is such a thing as a good guy with a gun.

Former President Donald Trump on Friday introduced a man who no doubt saved countless lives when his church in White Settlement, Texas, was attacked by a potential mass shooter in 2019.

Trump, speaking at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, introduced the life-saver, Jack Wilson.

Wilson sprung into action when a disguised gunman went on the attack inside the West Freeway Church of Christ.

After the gunman killed two church-goers, Wilson returned fire and killed the shooter with one well-placed shot to the head from a pistol he was carrying.

Trending:
Random Man Asks Ted Cruz for a Photo, After Faking Picture, He Reveals His True Intention

“Amid the chaos, Jack had only an instant to take aim,” Trump said Friday in praise of Wilson. “He saw his chance and took out the shooter with a single, perfect shot.”

Wilson, an NRA member, was elected as a Hood County Commissioner the year after he saved lives at the church with his actions.

Wilson addressed the reality of evil’s presence in the world in his brief NRA convention remarks.

Have you ever been to an NRA convention?

“What I did that day was not for my glory,” he said. “It was to save countless friends and family in that setting.”

Two parishioners of the church were killed in the shooting. 242 people were present, and the shooter likely would have killed countless more if not for Wilson’s quick action.

“I hope you’re never put in that position, but understand if you are put in that position, you have to make that decision to do what is right.

“I did not kill a human being that day; I took out evil,” Wilson said to applause.

Related:
Biden Announces Huge Gun Restrictions, Dealers Forced to Stamp Guns with New Serial Numbers in Some Cases

He then spoke about the killing of 21 people in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

“That was evil!” Wilson said, calling on NRA supporters to be prepared to fight evil, as he did.

Wilson is one of many armed patriots to use their Second Amendment rights to defend their own life and liberty, or those of others.

On Wednesday night, a woman in Charleston, West Virginia, neutralized a potential mass shooter — armed with an AR-15 — when she used her own pistol to kill the gunman when he opened fire.

“Instead of running from the threat, she engaged with the threat and saved several lives last night,” Tony Hazelett, a police spokesman, said Thursday about the woman, who wasn’t identified.

Hazelett said no charges would be filed against the woman, according to ABC News.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Random Man Asks Ted Cruz for a Photo, After Faking Picture, He Reveals His True Intention
Florida Sheriff Confirms His Deputies Won't Stand Around Like Uvalde Law Enforcement, Issues Brutal Message to Would-Be Shooters
Americans Hit with New Record Gas Prices on Memorial Day Weekend, Impacting Travel Plans
Busted: Man Hit With 40 Charges After Cops Find 1,302 Stolen Car Parts in Storage Unit
NRA Convention: Trump Hails Texan Who Took Down Potential Mass Shooter with His Own Gun
See more...

Conversation