I Am an NRA Member, NOT a Terrorist!

Instead of addressing the rapidly growing homelessness problem, the dangerous drug epidemic, or the fecal matter in the streets, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors has decided to slander the National Rifle Association.

The Board unanimously approved a resolution this week designating the NRA as a Domestic Terrorist Organization. Now, while the resolution does absolutely nothing other than to allow a group of incompetent bureaucrats to pat themselves on the back, the passage of this resolution is something that should not be taken lightly.

In a comment following the vote, the sponsor of the resolution, un-elected Supervisor Catherine Stefani, said the NRA was responsible for the recent mass shootings seen across the nation and alleged the NRA actively conspires to, “put weapons in the hands of those who would harm and terrorize us.”

Now, while Stefani may have convinced her fellow incompetent bureaucrats, many think the charge amounts to nothing more than outright slander.

Since its founding in 1871 — making it the oldest civil rights organization in America — the NRA has been responsible for training countless civilians, hunters and law enforcement officers on how to properly own and use a firearm. They have 5 million active members and provide firearm education to nearly 1 million gun owners each year.

In fact, I myself am a proud NRA member and a gun owner.

To date, despite the lies promulgated by Stefani, exactly zero NRA members have carried out mass shootings.

In fact, NRA members, such as Stephen Willeford, have stopped those trying to carry out domestic terrorist attacks. Willeford stopped the Sutherland Springs shooting that took the lives of 26 innocent people when he shot and pursued the suspect that had opened fired inside a church.

But the reason that the passage of this resolution cannot be taken lightly is not simply the fact that a good organization has been slandered. It also represents a glaring problem in modern American politics. Democratic politicians have abandoned any attempts to solve any real problems.

Instead, they seek only to scapegoat innocent targets in order to distract from their utter incompetence. In doing so, they cheapen evil, and lessen the gravity of real tragedy.

What is truly tragic: the state of affairs in progressive San Francisco. Their homeless population jumped 30 percent from 2017 to 2018, with an estimated 9,784 homeless Americans living in the city. The city is a hotbed for crime: it is the national leader in property crime, including burglary, larceny, shoplifting and others. The city averages 51 car break-ins a day, that’s 18,615 a year.

Other low-level offenses such as drug dealing, indecent exposure, simple assault and street harassment are also on the rise. The illegal drug epidemic is taking its toll on San Francisco as well, with deaths from fentanyl alone skyrocketing by 147 percent in one year.

So instead of addressing these real issues that face the city, while San Francisco sits in a state of progressive decay, the Board of Supervisors is hell-bent on defaming an organization that actively works to prevent domestic terrorism.

Well, Board of Directors, you got what you wanted — everyone’s eyes are on San Francisco now, and the picture isn’t pretty — maybe the NRA can help you clean up the mess you’ve made.

My name is Ryan Fournier, I’m a proud NRA member, and that DOES NOT make me a terrorist.

