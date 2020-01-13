NRA Orchestrates 'Emergency Airlift' of 30-Round Magazines in Attempt To Thwart Potential 'Extreme Gun Ban' in Virginia

With restrictions on gun rights high on the agenda of Virginia’s Democratic legislature and governor, the National Rifle Association organized an “emergency airlift” to allow the state’s gun owners to get their hands on 30-round magazines before they might be banned.

According to a tweet from the NRA on Sunday, 1,000 magazines were to be distributed Monday to gun rights supporters attending a state Senate subcommittee meeting in Richmond.

The NRA said Magpul Industries, which manufactures gun magazines and accessories, sent the magazines to the NRA.

EMERGENCY AIRLIFT: @Magpul_HQ sent us 1,000 30 Round PMAGs to hand out tomorrow in Richmond to NRA members who show up to fight Northam’s extreme gun ban! We’ll see everyone TOMORROW at the General Assembly Building in Senate Sub-Committee Room #1 on the 5th Floor at 8am! #valeg pic.twitter.com/wovch0bTuU — NRA (@NRA) January 13, 2020

Whether because of the magazine giveaway, the desire to take a stand for gun rights or both, the subcommittee session Monday drew a crowd of Second Amendment supporters.

Richmond Virginia:

General Assembly Building.#2ADefenders ready themselves for the fight in Virginia….#ShallNotBeInfringed #NRA Thank you @Magpul_HQ for donating 1,000 – 30 round PMAGs to hand out to @NRA members as a show of support. #Cody45🐯

pic.twitter.com/uzUQTiyxDF — Cody (@buzzman888) January 13, 2020

We’re in Richmond today as the NRA called on its supporters in Virginia to speak up. There are several proposed bills in VA that could put restrictions on gun ownership if passed. This is the line circling the legislative building in Richmond with people who oppose any such law. pic.twitter.com/QZF7E8nIxV — Hannah McComsey (@HannahMcComsey) January 13, 2020

The session was scheduled to discuss two anti-gun rights bills, one focusing on a requirement for background checks on all gun sales and transfers, the other on a “red flag” law that would allow the government to take away the guns of those deemed at risk.

“We believe it’s best when lawmakers talk directly to voters. We know that NRA members are active and engaged in grassroots activism. The more people out there and sharing the message, that’s a win,” Catherine Mortensen, an NRA spokeswoman, told The Daily Wire.

The state is also considering a ban on what Democrats term assault-style weapons and limits on handgun purchases.

Democrats took control of both houses of the state legislature last fall. They and Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam have promised to pass strong anti-gun legislation this year.

“The 13th is the first meeting of the Senate Courts of Justice committee,” Mortensen said. “That’s the first committee of jurisdiction on all the Northam gun control. We want to make sure that our members and supporters are in Richmond at that committee hearing on that day so that their voices are heard. It’s critical that our members are there early in the session to make the biggest impact in order to stop these gun bills from moving forward.”

The meeting room is totally full. The left side of the room is for gun rights and the left side of the room is for gun control. I’ve never seen a room divided that way but that’s how the Democrats wanted to do it. pic.twitter.com/DTj21KCJPA — Phil Van Cleave VCDL (@VCDL_ORG) January 13, 2020

The session already has passed one anti-gun policy. Last week, Democrats overcame Republican objections and banned carrying guns at the state Capitol in Richmond, according to The Washington Post.

One lawmaker might test the policy.

“I’m going to uphold the U.S. Constitution and the Virginia Constitution, so help me God,” said Republican Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield, who has worn her .38 on the legislature’s floor.

Capitol Police Col. Steve Pike said the rule will not be enforced against lawmakers, but if they violate it, he will report them.

Gun owner Gary Powell, 71, said guns promote safety, according to WTVR-TV in Richmond.

“I have my weapon for my safety and anybody else’s,” Powell said.

He called the potential for new anti-gun laws “kind of scary, I guess you could say.”

Gun rights advocates in Virginia are planning a massive rally for Jan. 20 to make their voices heard.

As part of the widespread opposition to the anti-gun laws Democrats have vowed to enact, more than 100 units of local government have passed resolutions declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries and vowing to protect gun rights, according to Fox News.

