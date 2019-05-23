NRA Sues Ad Agency for Second Time, Claims Firm Orchestrated ‘Executive Coup’

The National Rifle Association filed a lawsuit Wednesday against its longtime marketing partner Ackerman McQueen, alleging the firm orchestrated negative publicity and intentionally caused executive turmoil for the gun-rights giant.

The NRA claims the ad agency leaked information regarding CEO Wayne LaPierre’s wardrobe and travel expenses to the media in an attempt to “tarnish and destroy the public image of the NRA and its senior leadership,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

But in a statement to The Journal, Ackerman called the action “another reckless attempt to scapegoat Ackerman McQueen for the NRA’s own breakdown in governance, compliance and leadership.”

Here is the full text of the NRA lawsuit seeking $40 million in damages from their top media contractor Ackerman McQueen. https://t.co/bHlOzsGkgS — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 24, 2019

TRENDING: Walmart Set To Give Bernie Sanders the Cold Shoulder When He Crashes Shareholders Meeting

Leaked documents appeared in a May 11 Journal article detailing $500,000 in wardrobe and travel expenses for LaPierre, as well as information about legal fees charged by attorney William A. Brewer III.

The firm billed $24 million to the NRA since last March.

The Wall Street Journal did not confirm the source of the documents.

This is not the first time this year the NRA has sued Ackerman.

Another suit filed April 12 alleged Ackerman had not provided adequate records to justify its substantial billing, The Wall Street Journal reported. The NRA paid Ackerman $42.6 million in 2017.

The new suit was filed in an Alexandria, Virginia, court, and also alleges that Ackerman, a 30-year business partner, led a conspiracy to stage an “executive coup,” in order to deflect attention away from the NRA’s billing allegations, according to The Journal.

Recently, retired Col. Allen West, a two-term board member, criticized LaPierre and the NRA’s newly elected President Carolyn Meadows, accusing the executives of keeping information from the board and lying to the media.

Rumors of financial mismanagement have plagued the gun-rights organization since a detailed New Yorker article April 17 described LaPierre’s considerable expense requirements as well as the group’s considerable legal tab.

A public power struggle between LaPierre and former President Oliver North came to a head during the group’s annual meeting in Indianapolis April 27.

RELATED: Ted Cruz Roasts Democratic Primary Field as ‘Clown Car,’ ‘Saturday Night Live’ Skit

North ended up declining to run for another term.

The NRA is seeking $40 million in damages.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.