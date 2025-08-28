NSFW: Veteran Dem Strategist James Carville Loses It After DNC Meeting Begins with Woke Land Acknowledgment

The Democratic National Committee opened its summer meeting Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with a land acknowledgment.

The moment was empty and self-serving, as woke, virtue-signaling spectacles tend to be.

“The DNC acknowledges and honors the Dakota … people, who are the original stewards of the lands and waters of Minneapolis,” a speaker from the Saginaw Ojibwe Nation said in a clip posted on X.

“The Dakota cared for the lands, lakes, and … the great river, the Mississippi River, for thousands of years before colonization,” the speaker continued.

“This land was not claimed or traded; it’s a part of a history of broken treaties and promises. And, in many ways, we still live in a system built to suppress indigenous peoples’ cultural and spiritual history.”

The DNC Summer Meeting begins with a land acknowledgment that claims Minneapolis, Minnesota is on stolen land. pic.twitter.com/zayYRl5w4r — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 25, 2025

The out-of-touch comment showed the party still has not learned that voters want leaders who will help them with real issues.

Outside of a few loud voices, no one today is affected by what tribe inhabited what part of the country hundreds of years ago — not really.

As a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe, I am proud of my heritage and personally couldn’t care less about grievances. History is a matter of record, and it can’t hurt anyone. Good, bad, or ugly, it simply is.

Indian tribes displaced one another long before Europeans set foot in Minnesota, and American expansionists did the displacing just a little bit better than the people who were on the land before them.

Pioneers also brought with them Scripture, medicine, and engineering marvels, so the entire situation was a net win, if you poll this Indian.

In any event, given that the Democratic Party’s popularity is historically low, the last thing it needed was a stunt like Monday’s pandering clown show.

James Carville, the strategist behind Bill Clinton’s 1992 victory, couldn’t hide his disgust with the viral clip.

On his “Politics War Room” podcast Thursday, Carville mocked the entire scene in a tirade laden with profanity.

“OK, lady, you’re right,” said Carville. “That land — what we did to Native Americans — it’s really been well-documented, and it is a sad part of our nation’s history. Why are you bringing this up in an election?”

He continued, “The DNC does not exist to right wrongs. It doesn’t exist to acknowledge the more unpleasant parts of history. It doesn’t exist to make people feel good. It exists — get this through your head — to win elections.”

WARNING: The following clip contains language some viewers might find offensive.

Carville exploded:

“Please stop this, in the name of a just, merciful God! Don’t you see what’s happening?” he said. “You’re supposed to try to win f***ing elections!”

The veteran Democratic Party strategist’s meltdown was hilarious.

He might be one of the more sane Democrats, but that’s not saying a lot. In the end, his fury is cause for celebration, as he’s been beating the electability drum since drying his tears after President Donald Trump won the 2024 election.

As long as Carville is shouting down his party — a party that has no message or answers — Democrats will struggle to craft an agenda.

Without an agenda, they’re going to struggle to resonate with voters.

That might be the best news conservatives hear all week.

