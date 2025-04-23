Number 2 Senate Democrat Announces Retirement

On Wednesday, the No. 2 Senate Democrat, Dick Durbin of Illinois, announced he will not seek re-election in 2026, setting the stage for a potentially contentious battle within his own party.

The 80-year-old senator, who has served since 1997, shared his decision on X, signaling the end of a long career:

The decision of whether to run for re-election has not been easy. I truly love the job of being a United States Senator. But in my heart, I know it’s time to pass the torch. So, I am announcing today that I will not be seeking re-election at the end of my term. pic.twitter.com/eiBTPjToFT — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) April 23, 2025

“The decision of whether to run for re-election has not been easy,” Durbin wrote on X. “I truly love the job of being a United States Senator.

“But in my heart, I know it’s time to pass the torch.

“So, I am announcing today that I will not be seeking re-election at the end of my term.”

His exit will ignite a fierce Democratic primary race to replace him in Illinois, a state where Republicans are unlikely to mount a serious challenge.

Illinois has been a Democratic stronghold for decades, with no Republican senator elected since Mark Kirk’s brief tenure ended in 2016, as noted by WBEZ in Chicago.

Will Republicans hold the Senate in 2026? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (831 Votes) No: 4% (31 Votes)

(Kirk was beaten by Tammy Duckworth, who still occupies the seat today.)

While the Senate seat itself may stay blue, Durbin’s retirement opens a more intriguing contest within the Democratic Party: the fight for his leadership position as Senate minority whip.

As the No. 2 Democrat, his role has been pivotal in shaping party strategy.

The Democrats, already struggling with a lack of clear leadership and direction, could face a messy internal battle. Durbin’s departure comes at a time when the party is grappling with recent electoral setbacks and internal divisions, making the leadership race all the more critical.

Potential contenders for the whip position haven’t been named, but Senate Democrats like Patty Murray and Elizabeth Warren could face challenges from younger, more progressive senators eager to steer the party in a new direction.

Durbin’s tenure as majority whip and minority whip made him a powerful figure.

As noted by NBC News, he played a key role in advancing Democratic priorities, though critics argue his leadership often prioritized partisan wins over national interest.

The senator’s long career may be distinguished, but it hasn’t been without controversy.

Republicans have often criticized his role in blocking subpoenas related to Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs in 2023.

Others have slammed his record on cultural issues.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.