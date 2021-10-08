Share
Commentary

Number of Convicted Criminals Arrested at the Border Almost 4 Times Higher Under Biden Than Trump

 By Samantha Chang  October 8, 2021 at 7:02am
President Joe Biden’s de facto open-borders policy has fueled a nightmarish surge in convicted criminal illegal aliens trying to enter the United States.

The number of convicted sex offenders, murderers, wife-beaters, drunken drivers, drug traffickers and other criminals who were arrested has quadrupled from the previous fiscal year, according to a chilling analysis published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

From Oct. 1, 2020, through this August, CBP arrested a total of 9,278 criminal illegal aliens, compared with just 2,438 in fiscal 2020, when Donald Trump was president.

Criminal illegal aliens are individuals who have been convicted of crimes, either abroad or in the United States, prior to being apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol.

Of those arrested this year, 448 migrants were convicted sex offenders, nearly triple the total of 156 in FY 2020.

Meanwhile, 1,062 illegal aliens apprehended in fiscal 2021 were previously convicted of assault, battery or domestic violence. That’s a fivefold increase from FY 2020.

In the same period, 1,510 illegal aliens have been arrested after having been convicted of driving under the influence. That’s quadruple the DUI convicts apprehended by Border Patrol in fiscal 2020.

For reference, some 10,000 Americans are killed by drunken drivers every year, according to the Department of Transportation.

Allowing convicted drunken drivers from foreign countries to illegally enter the United States is a direct threat to public safety. Naturally, the Biden administration doesn’t seem to care.

Tellingly, there was a dramatic surge in the number of convicted murderers and drug dealers trying to sneak across our porous southern border.

This year, 1,935 criminal aliens had previously been convicted of illegal drug trafficking or possession, compared with 386 last year.

Remarkably, 53 migrants apprehended at the border in FY 2021 are convicted murderers, compared with just three in FY 2020.

Not surprisingly, illegal aliens who had previously been apprehended or deported became more emboldened under the feckless Biden administration.

In FY 2021, some 5,552 illegal aliens had prior convictions for illegal entry into the United States — more than quadruple the 1,261 convicted the previous year.

The figures were just through August; fiscal 2021 didn’t end until Sept. 30, so the numbers are likely to get much worse.

These alarming statistics paint a grim picture of a country in decay and under siege, with Americans’ safety being sacrificed on the altar of the Democratic Party’s open-borders agenda to increase its voting bloc.

Barraging the U.S. with unvetted migrants from all over the world in the middle of a pandemic — and amid rocketing inflation that’s destabilizing the economy — makes no sense.

This is why numerous commentators say the mass influx of illegal aliens is calculated.

“Nothing about it is an accident, obviously. It is intentional,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson opined in September. “Biden did it on purpose.

“Why would a president do this to his own country? No sane, first-world nation opens its borders to the world. Promising the poorest people on the planet that they can have endless free, taxpayer-funded services if they show up and break your laws isn’t just stupid. It’s suicidal. … Our system can’t handle this many destitute newcomers.”

Is Biden's border crisis intentional?

Carlson said Biden revealed his strategic reason for flooding the United States with illegal immigrants back in 2015 when he was vice president.

“Joe Biden said it. To change the racial mix of the country. That’s the reason,” the Fox News host explained. “To reduce the political power of people whose ancestors lived here and dramatically increase the proportion of Americans newly arrived from the third world.

“And then Biden went further and said that non-white DNA is the source of our strength. Imagine saying that. This is the language of eugenics. It’s horrifying. But there’s a reason Biden said it. In political terms, this policy is sometimes called the great replacement — the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from faraway countries.”

Carlson said Biden’s destructive rhetoric and policies are further dividing the nation and causing America to implode.

“The president has a moral obligation to represent all Americans equally, not just those of a specific color,” he said. “For four years, remember, they told you Donald Trump was a racist. But has anyone shown that Trump ever in his life said anything half as disgusting as Joe Biden said on that tape?

“No. No one has.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.




