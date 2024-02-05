Number of Illegals Entering US Under Biden Exceeds Border State's Entire Population

The number of people entering the United States illegally at the nation’s southern border since President Joe Biden took office now exceeds the population of Arizona.

The Grand Canyon State is the 14th most populous in the country with just over 7.4 million people.

Maricopa County, which includes the Phoenix metropolitan area, is the fourth largest in the country and home to approximately 4.4 million people, to give some further perspective.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the number of illegal immigrants encountered at the southwest border in fiscal years 2021 through 2024 (so far) was 7,374,721.

That figure does include the months of October, November and December 2020, while former President Donald Trump was still in office. The total apprehended for those months was 218,036.

So the total number under Biden — after subtracting the 218,036 while Trump was in office — equals 7,156,685, which is less than Arizona’s population.

However, there also have been more than 1.7 million known “gotaways” at the border since Biden became president, putting the total illegal crossings at close to 8.9 million — far in excess of Arizona’s population.

The Missouri Freedom Caucus X account put the total crossings at 8.5 million, noting it was greater than the populations of Arizona and 37 other states.

What could possibly go wrong?

Assuming no policy change, the total of illegal entries will, in a few short months, exceed the combined populations of Arizona and neighboring New Mexico, with its 2.1 million people.

Kari Lake, a Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Arizona, addressed the issue in a Saturday post on X.

“[Joe Biden] & his enablers, like [Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego] have allowed a population of 8,500,000 illegal immigrants to invade our country,” she said.

Gallego is the leading Democratic candidate in the Arizona race.

“In just three years, Biden has imported a foreign-born population that would rank as the 13th-most populated U.S. state,” Lake continued. “The people who broke our laws to enter our country cannot be allowed to stay.”

“When I am in the United States Senate, I will assist President [Donald] Trump in carrying out the largest repatriation campaign in history,” she pledged.

In December, Gallego called for Biden to issue an emergency declaration in order “to provide Arizona’s border communities and nonprofits the resources they need to humanely process the increased number of arrivals at the border.”

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, who has been covering the border extensively during the Biden administration, said in a post on Monday that Arizona and California are now seeing the largest number of illegal crossings in the wake of Texas’ recent crackdown.

“Per CBP source, there were 6,600+ migrant encounters at the southern border yesterday, including 160 Chinese nationals apprehended in San Diego sector, which has seen 100+ Chinese per day frequently in recent weeks,” he wrote.

Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs said last week that she has taken a “different direction than Texas” in dealing with the border crisis, according to The Center Square.

“We’re continuing to voice our frustration with the Biden administration and talk to them about how they can do better. But what Texas is doing is not the answer for Arizona,” Hobbs said.

