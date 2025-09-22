The Number of Times 'God,' 'Jesus,' 'Christ,' 'Bible,' and 'America' Were Mentioned at Kirk's Memorial Is Truly Remarkable

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, was transformed into the largest chapel in the world for a memorial service Sunday that did Charlie Kirk proud.

Kirk, the conservative organizer and founder of the group Turning Point USA, made clear during his life on this earth that the thing he wanted to be most remembered for was his faith in Jesus Christ. That came shining through the speakers and the worship leaders who participated in the over four-and-a-half-hour service.

Grok AI estimates that God was mentioned between 90 and 110 times; Jesus, 45 to 55 times; Christ, 25 to 35 times; and the Bible by name eight to 12 times. There were, of course, many Bible passages quoted or referenced by speakers not included in that number.

I had the honor and privilege to speak at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service. Please continue praying for Erika, her children, and the entire team at TPUSA.#CharlieKirkMemorial pic.twitter.com/sFRBoKO0wt — Frank Turek (@DrFrankTurek) September 21, 2025

Kirk was a God-and-country man, so it is not surprising that “America” was mentioned between 40 and 50 times. For example, President Donald Trump said that Charlie’s name will “live forever in the eternal chronicle of America’s greatest patriots.”

Pastor Rob McCoy, co-chair of the ministry Turning Point Faith, began the memorial, with a capacity crowd of over 73,300, saying, “Charlie wanted his Savior to be the guest of honor.”

“He wanted all of you to receive this gift from him, the why in what he did. Charlie was never afraid because he knew his life was secure in the hand of God.”

“You see, Charlie looked at politics as an on-ramp to Jesus. He knew if he could get all of you rowing in the streams of liberty, you’d come to its source, and that’s the Lord,” the preacher continued, drawing applause from the crowd.

McCoy then made an altar call, asking anyone who wanted to make Jesus their savior and Lord to stand, and based on the audience’s reaction, many did — reportedly hundreds or thousands.

AMAZING: Charlie Kirk’s pastor, Rob McCoy, challenges those who want to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior to stand. Hundreds, if not thousands, stood! “The Bible says that when one sinner gives their heart to the Lord, the angels in Heaven rejoice, and I gotta tell… pic.twitter.com/4gxzALTSkn — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 21, 2025

“The Bible says that when one sinner gives their heart to the Lord, the angels in heaven rejoice, and I gotta tell ya, there’s one up there right now, Charlie Kirk—he’s stoked, and he’s excited about your commitment to his Savior,” McCoy said.

CROWD SINGS AND WORSHIPS TOGETHER AT CHARLIE KIRK’S SERVICE: “EVERY VOICE, EVERY HAND” -Brandon Lake pic.twitter.com/pnMLZVygiK — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) September 21, 2025

The most poignant moment during the service was when Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, forgave his alleged assassin.

“My husband Charlie wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life … On the cross, our Savior said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.’ That man, that young man. I forgive him,” she said through tears.

Erika’s powerful gesture of grace, following Jesus’ teaching, “Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us,” left many crying right along with her.

Erika Kirk: “My husband Charlie he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life…On the cross, our savior said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.’ That young man. I forgive him.” pic.twitter.com/jy8W7YrmVs — CSPAN (@cspan) September 21, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed the entire message of the Bible from Genesis to Revelation in less than 90 seconds, first explaining that an all-powerful God created us to live with Him for eternity.

“But then sin entered the world and separated us from our creator, and so God took on the form of a man and came down and lived among us,” he continued. “And he suffered like men, and he died like a man. But on the third day he arose, unlike any mortal man.”

“And then he rose to the heavens, but he promised he would return, and he will,” Rubio said.

Have you EVER seen this much passion from Secretary @marcorubio? This is REMARKABLE to watch. PREACH. pic.twitter.com/o7ovjFRKPP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2025

“And when he returns, there will be a new heaven and a new earth, and we will all be together, and we are going to have a great reunion there with Charlie and all the people we love!” he proclaimed in conclusion, bringing the crowd to its feet.

Later in the service, Vice President J.D. Vance recounted, “I always felt a little uncomfortable talking about talking about my faith in public, as much as I loved the Lord, and as much as it is an important part of my life.”

“I have talked more about Jesus Christ in the past two weeks than I have my entire time in public life — and that is an undeniable legacy of the great Charlie Kirk.”

.@VP: “I always felt a little uncomfortable talking about talking about my faith in public… I have talked more about Jesus Christ in the past two weeks than I have my entire time in public life — and that is an undeniable legacy of the great Charlie Kirk.” pic.twitter.com/hqLkt9w7M7 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 21, 2025

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet posted on X following the service, “Our production and streaming partners tracked over 100 million overall streams for today’s tribute to Charlie. This is JUST what they know about. It’s likely much larger. Over 100 million people just heard the Gospel proclaimed again and again by speaker after speaker. Truly remarkable. For Charlie.”

Our production and streaming partners tracked over 100 million overall streams for today’s tribute to Charlie. This is JUST what they know about. It’s likely much larger. Over 100 million people just heard the Gospel proclaimed again and again by speaker after speaker. Truly… — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 22, 2025

Call it the Charlie Kirk Effect.

Who knows? Perhaps the Lord smiled at Charlie among the “cloud of witnesses” in heaven during the service, communicating once again, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

