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People gather at Bab Sebta on the Morocco-Spain border near Spain's enclave of Ceuta and the Moroccan town of Fnideq, on July 30, 2026.
People gather at Bab Sebta on the Morocco-Spain border near Spain's enclave of Ceuta and the Moroccan town of Fnideq, on July 30, 2026. (Abdelmajid Bziouat - AFP / Getty Images)

Numbers Are in: 49,000 Africans Invaded Spain on Thursday After Supreme Court Ruling Cleared Way

 By Jack Davis  July 31, 2026 at 6:47am
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A Spanish enclave in North Africa has been overrun with migrants.

This week, more than 49,000 migrants from Morocco have flooded into Ceuta, population 83,600, according to news reports.

The catalyst for the flood was a ruling by Spain’s Supreme Court saying that migrants intercepted at sea trying to reach Ceuta or the nearby Spanish enclave of Melilla cannot be sent back where they came from, according to Tech Times.

The court ruling said there was a difference between those who entered by sea and those who crossed fences and other barriers on land.

“It has been a slow trickle since the Supreme Court’s ruling, but today has been an ​explosion,” a Guardia ⁠Civil representative said Thursday, according to NBC News.

Will this teach Spain a big enough lesson?

Juan Jesus Vivas, Ceuta’s president, said on local television that “we are in a situation of total humanitarian and social emergency,” according to GB News.

In videos posted on social media, hundreds of people can be seen running up the beaches and hills of Ceuta.

“In the past few days, more than 1,500 migrants, both adults and minors, have come to Ceuta by sea,” Vivas said Thursday before the major invasion began.

Related:
Locals Beg for Emergency Declaration as Thousands of Africans Breach Spanish Border and Invade City

“The reception centers are saturated — there is no more room for anyone in them and according to yesterday’s figures the number of people entering is more than 200 a day,” he said.

Reuters reported Friday that there may be some unexpected relief in sight because some migrants are heading back to Morocco.

Spain’s Interior Ministry said about 25,000 migrants had already gone back to Morocco, which is about half of the estimated number who this week invaded Ceuta.

Some were discouraged because there was no food or shelter for them.

Vivas estimated up to 60,000 migrants entered the city and 34 died in the attempt.

As the flood of migrants drew international attention, Spain posted military vehicles along Ceuta’s border to dissuade migrants while Moroccan police used tear gas and water cannon trucks to beat back crowds.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the mass migration “a violation of Spain’s territorial sovereignty” and said those who entered illegally are being sent back.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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