Members of the Amtrak Police and National Guard stand outside Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.
Commentary
Members of the Amtrak Police and National Guard stand outside Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. (Mehmet Eser - Middle East Images - AFP / Getty Images)

The Numbers: Bottom Falls Out of Crime in DC as Trump's Takeover Restores Safety - Robbery, Carjacking, Etc. All Plummet

 By Samuel Short  August 20, 2025 at 6:53am
Go after the criminals, and crime goes down. And we are now seeing that in action in Washington, D.C.

Hundreds of arrests have taken place in the nation’s capital since President Donald Trump announced a crackdown in crime, with federal agents and the National Guard assisting law enforcement to clean up the streets.

According to the Washington Post, over 450 arrests have taken place since Aug. 7.

The D.C. Police Union released its numbers on social media platform X, showing how dramatically crime has gone down.

Some crimes absolutely plummeted, with carjackings down by 83 percent and robberies down 46 percent.

All crime fell 8 percent.

Will crime return once Trump restores control of D.C. to the city's leaders?

The Union added a note about the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Act, urging its repeal: “While federal assistance gives us a boost, we must repeal the misguided Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Act in order to make these changes permanent.”

In earlier statements reported by Newsmax, the Union said of that law, “This bill, which is inarguably the worst piece of public safety legislation the D.C. Council has ever passed, continues to wreak havoc on the police department.”

“The bill prohibits the hiring of sworn personnel if they have ever received sustained discipline from any law enforcement agency … meaning that these officers, who have spent their careers serving and protecting this city, are ineligible to be retained by the MPD due to prior administrative personnel matters, some of which are over 20 years old.”

If the Unions numbers are to be trusted, action by federal agents is paying off massively for the city.

It seems all it took to make a noticeable change was taking the initiative to do so.

D.C.’s crime problem is not a “right wing conspiracy.”

Watch: JD Vance and Pete Hegseth Give Booing Heckler the Exact Response He Deserves

Even liberal pundits like MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough have to admit D.C. had a problem.

Scarborough recently read a text message on-air from an anonymous fellow liberal living in D.C., who stated they actually supported Trump’s crackdown.

“‘I’ve had too many friends carjacked, shot at. None of us will walk more than three blocks after 8 p.m. Thirteen year olds are committing many of these crimes, quite a change from a decade ago when things were much calmer,’” he said, reading his friend’s text.

“Well that actually sounds like the D.C. that I lived in when I lived a block behind the Supreme Court, and you know, every three days one of my neighbors was getting held up at gunpoint.

“There has been a crime problem in D.C.,” Scarborough concluded.

If crime is a problem, let officers do their jobs to stop it. The results speak for themselves.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




The Numbers: Bottom Falls Out of Crime in DC as Trump's Takeover Restores Safety - Robbery, Carjacking, Etc. All Plummet
Conversation