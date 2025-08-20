The Numbers: Bottom Falls Out of Crime in DC as Trump's Takeover Restores Safety - Robbery, Carjacking, Etc. All Plummet

Go after the criminals, and crime goes down. And we are now seeing that in action in Washington, D.C.

Hundreds of arrests have taken place in the nation’s capital since President Donald Trump announced a crackdown in crime, with federal agents and the National Guard assisting law enforcement to clean up the streets.

According to the Washington Post, over 450 arrests have taken place since Aug. 7.

The D.C. Police Union released its numbers on social media platform X, showing how dramatically crime has gone down.

DC crime since the announcement of federal control versus the 7 days prior: Robbery ⬇️46%

ADW ⬇️6%

Carjacking ⬇️83%

Car Theft ⬇️21%

Violent Crime ⬇️22%

Property Crime ⬇️6%

All Crimes⬇️8% While federal assistance gives us a boost, we must repeal the misguided Comprehensive… — DC Police Union (@DCPoliceUnion) August 18, 2025

Some crimes absolutely plummeted, with carjackings down by 83 percent and robberies down 46 percent.

All crime fell 8 percent.

Will crime return once Trump restores control of D.C. to the city's leaders? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (56 Votes) No: 3% (2 Votes)

The Union added a note about the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Act, urging its repeal: “While federal assistance gives us a boost, we must repeal the misguided Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Act in order to make these changes permanent.”

In earlier statements reported by Newsmax, the Union said of that law, “This bill, which is inarguably the worst piece of public safety legislation the D.C. Council has ever passed, continues to wreak havoc on the police department.”

“The bill prohibits the hiring of sworn personnel if they have ever received sustained discipline from any law enforcement agency … meaning that these officers, who have spent their careers serving and protecting this city, are ineligible to be retained by the MPD due to prior administrative personnel matters, some of which are over 20 years old.”

If the Unions numbers are to be trusted, action by federal agents is paying off massively for the city.

It seems all it took to make a noticeable change was taking the initiative to do so.

D.C.’s crime problem is not a “right wing conspiracy.”

Even liberal pundits like MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough have to admit D.C. had a problem.

Scarborough recently read a text message on-air from an anonymous fellow liberal living in D.C., who stated they actually supported Trump’s crackdown.

“‘I’ve had too many friends carjacked, shot at. None of us will walk more than three blocks after 8 p.m. Thirteen year olds are committing many of these crimes, quite a change from a decade ago when things were much calmer,’” he said, reading his friend’s text.

“Well that actually sounds like the D.C. that I lived in when I lived a block behind the Supreme Court, and you know, every three days one of my neighbors was getting held up at gunpoint.

“There has been a crime problem in D.C.,” Scarborough concluded.

If crime is a problem, let officers do their jobs to stop it. The results speak for themselves.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.