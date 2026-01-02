Numbers Don't Lie: CNN, MSNBC Ratings Flip Upside Down from Trump's First Term to Trump 2.0

The country’s top liberal cable news outlets found their ratings going in the opposite direction in 2025 compared to President Donald Trump’s first term in 2017.

By contrast, Fox News reigned supreme last year with an average prime-time audience of 2.76 million, up 11 percent, according to TheDesk.net, a website devoted to cable news.

And not even Rachel Maddow could save the left.

For MSNBC — rebranded as MS NOW — prime-time viewers dropped 27 percent during the past year to an average of 945,000, and CNN’s fell 16 percent to 594,000.

Outkick founder Clay Travis noted on the social media platform X on Thursday, “Interesting that MSNBC and CNN both saw viewership tank in first year of Trump 2.0. Huge change from Trump 1.0 when he sent their ratings soaring. Meanwhile Fox News grew by double digits.”

Interesting that MSNBC and CNN both saw viewership tank in first year of Trump 2.0. Huge change from Trump 1.0 when he sent their ratings soaring. Meanwhile Fox News grew by double digits. pic.twitter.com/vHXjxZuFcJ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 1, 2026

Adweek reported in December 2017 that MSNBC had had its highest ratings year ever.

“The NBCU [NBC-Universal] network grew its prime time audience by more than half a million viewers this year (+550,000) versus 2016. No other cable network saw that type of year-over-year total audience growth,” Adweek reported.

“MSNBC finished 2017 as the third-most-watched basic cable network in Monday – Sunday prime time, only behind powerhouses Fox News and ESPN. The network also finished No. 3 in total day viewers, behind Fox News and Nickelodeon,” the outlet added.

MSNBC’s primetime audience averaged 1.63 million viewers that year, with its flagship “The Rachel Maddow Show” turning in a Fox News-like number of 2.55 million.

In 2025, Maddow’s show was still the most popular on the network in the third quarter, but the average audience dropped to 1.8 million viewers, according to Adweek.

Turning to CNN, the network reported in December 2017 that its programs “smashed” rating records.

“In prime time, CNN had its second most watched year since 2008 in the demo 25-54 and total viewers,” the network reported in a news release.

“In Total Day [average number of people watching across an entire 24-hour period] CNN reached 76.013 million total viewers this year, +9% more than Fox News’ 70.019 million and +29% more than MSNBC’s 58.971 million. Among viewers 25-54, CNN reached 28.901 million, a +19% advantage over Fox News’ 24.284 million and +35% more than MSNBC’s 21.332 million,” the network further pointed out.

But back to the present day, Fox News airs the top 12 most-watched programs on cable, the network reported in a Dec. 15 news release.

🚨 TV RATINGS: Fox News finishes 2025 with a big lead over CNN and MSNBC during its highest-rated non-election year ever. ‘The Five’ topped all of cable news for a fourth consecutive year with the most total viewers, delivering its best year ever with 4.1 million viewers. Fox… pic.twitter.com/LPUG0cvmlG — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 31, 2025

They are: “The Five” (4.1 million viewers), “Jesse Watters Primetime” (3.6 million), “Hannity,” “Special Report with Bret Baier,” “Gutfeld!,” “The Ingraham Angle,” “The Will Cain Show,” “Outnumbered,” “The Faulkner Focus,” “America’s Newsroom,” “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” and “America Reports.”

Fox News reported, “Notably, each program delivered double-digit year-over-year growth with viewers.”

