A new poll from Morning Consult reveals that Republican governors are truly more popular than their Democratic counterparts.

The polling firm asked registered voters in each state whether or not they approve of their governor’s job performance from July 21 to October 20, with a margin of error of +/- 4 percent.

Nine out of the top 10 highest-rated governors were Republicans, with the top two being Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, both touting an approval rating of over 70 percent.

The others, in order, were Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.

At number seven was Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont of Connecticut.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont is America’s most popular governor. 79% of registered voters approved of Scott’s job performance in the third quarter of 2021. https://t.co/ceFnTJAbbX pic.twitter.com/SPsXWH2LnQ — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) November 18, 2021

By contrast, six out of the 10 governors with the lowest approval rating are Democrats, with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown taking the bottom slot with a 43 percent approval rating.

Many of the governors in the Northeast are moderates, which is why they have garnered staunch support from Democrats and Independents.

Do you support your state's governor? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 53% (110 Votes) No: 47% (98 Votes)

This counters the narrative from the progressive left that all Republicans are incapable of leading for all Americans, because clearly the leadership is able to unify people successfully.

Every region of the country is different, but this poll does indicate that Republicans across the country should be taking notes on how to reach across the aisle.

Vermont is considered one of the most heavily Democratic states, with politicians such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, so it is certainly an anomaly that Scott is able to be incredibly popular there.

Nine of the 10 highest approval governors are Republicans. Six of the 10 lowest are Democrats. All 50 governors have higher approval ratings than Joe Biden.https://t.co/mv9ntOOMnR pic.twitter.com/HGGMrf22A2 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 18, 2021

Not only that, he is the only Republican holding a statewide office in the land of maple syrup and ice cream.

However, many of these highly ranked Republicans would have a difficult time if they wanted to pursue the 2024 presidential nomination.

These governors would likely be considered too moderate and not populist enough in the post-Trump era.

For example, Hogan has earned a reputation of being one of the most vocal Trump critics within the party, making any viable path to the nomination nearly impossible.

Several GOP governors met Thursday at a Republican Governors Association event to discuss the success their states have had during the pandemic recovery and compare their results to Democratic-led states.

Americans saw during the pandemic how critical it is to have state leaders they can count on. Today @kayiveyforgov, @dougducey, @BillLeeTN, @BrianKempGA, @Mark_Gordon_WY, @GovDunleavy, and @MikeDeWine talked about how GOP states are recovering better than Dem-led counterparts. pic.twitter.com/iuKFiQYanq — The RGA (@GOPGovs) November 18, 2021

Overall, this poll serves as generally positive news for Republicans because it shows that many people are pleased with more conservative approaches to issues, such as coronavirus and the economy.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.