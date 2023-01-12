The Numbers Are In: Harmeet Dhillon Absolutely Destroys Ronna McDaniel in New Poll for RNC Chairwoman

The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee lost dramatically to her challenger in a new poll.

Ronna McDaniel garnered a mere 14 percent of support from Republican voters in the Trafalgar poll.

Her challenger, California lawyer Harmeet Dhillon, had a whopping majority of 86 percent support.

The Trafalgar poll was conducted among 1,072 registered Republicans and Republican primary voters from Monday to Wednesday with a margin of error of +/- 2.9 percent.

WOW! JUST IN! 86% of Republicans want to see Harmeet Dhillon as the new chair of the RNC! Just 14% want to see Ronna McDaniel. This is from a just released Trafalgar Group Convention of States Action Poll. THIS IS SIGNIFICANT. @pnjaban More here. https://t.co/vEgrtgwI0B pic.twitter.com/aq7ycpKHnZ — David Brody (@DBrodyReports) January 12, 2023

McDaniel’s tenure as chair of the RNC has been an exercise in futility.

Since she assumed party leadership in 2017, Republicans have lost every federal election cycle. (And no, the red trickle of 2022 doesn’t count as a win, even if the GOP secured a paper-thin majority in the House of Representatives.)

Opposition to McDaniel’s leadership was nearly universal across age demographics and state lines.

Fortunately for McDaniel, grassroots Republican voters don’t get to determine who the chair of the RNC is.

A carefully selected pool of 168 RNC members vote on the position, according to Deseret News. A majority of support is enough to secure a two-year term.

Sources close to McDaniel claimed that nearly 100 RNC members were already backing her after the GOP’s latest embarrassing election loss in November, Politico reported.

There’s reason to think that may have since changed. Republican parties in Arizona, Louisiana and Alabama have passed motions of no confidence in McDaniel, according to NBC News.

Seems like our RNC representatives in the south are listening to their voters! Thank you! https://t.co/GZrl52AWh9 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) January 10, 2023

The goal of the RNC should be to help Republicans win elections — at least in theory. McDaniel hasn’t managed to accomplish that in her three terms as chair, and somehow still has the job.

Candidates who don’t win elections aren’t rewarded with participation offices in government. Why should the position of RNC chair be any different?

Everyday Republican voters who don’t have the luxury of a Beltway political job have suffered the consequences of losing leadership long enough.

The RNC’s internal elections will be held at the party’s internal meeting on Jan. 27, according to Politico.

