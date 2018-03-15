The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

The Numbers Are In: Gun Control Protests Backfired in a Big Way

By Randy DeSoto
March 15, 2018 at 11:53am

Print

A gun rights group reported a 1,200 percent surge in youth membership in an apparent counter-reaction to youth anti-gun movements such as March for Our Lives.

In a recent release, the Washington state based Second Amendment Foundation experienced an unexpected spike in membership among young adults ages 18-20 years old.

“We normally don’t get that many members or donors in that age group since the gun rights movement typically trends toward older Americans,” SAF founder and executive vice president Alan M. Gottlieb said. “But the 18- to 20-year-olds have never been specifically targeted before, and they are obviously alarmed.”

He added, “This influx of young Americans into the gun rights movement is important, not just to respond to the current gun control threat, but as the movement has gotten older, it is encouraging to see so many young adults getting involved in support of Second Amendment rights.”

Gottlieb said the increase in youth membership came in the aftermath of the Parkland shooting and particularly intensified after Florida raised the age limit to purchasing firearms to 21 and national firearms dealers like Dick’s Sporting Goods and L.L. Bean did the same.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

“It’s important to note that this interest surge has been organic on the internet,” the executive vice president stated. “SAF did nothing special to make it happen. They have really done this on their own, finding us on the Internet and following up.”

As a result of the new membership trend, the SAF plans to more be more deliberate in their youth outreach.

“SAF has always conducted leadership training conferences,” he continued, “but now we’ll increase our emphasis on a younger audience, to integrate them into leadership roles.”

Gottleib said these young adults are more than welcome to the gun rights movement.

Do you support students being given gun rights instruction?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“While the media has paraded high school students to push a gun control agenda, the age group that is now being targeted by that effort is energizing, and showing that there is another side to this controversy,” he said.

The Washington Examiner reported that a student conservative group, the Young Americans for Freedom, has called for a counter-instructional campaign to gun control groups like March for Our Lives in schools.

YAF argued they should be allowed equal time in any school that participated in the pro-gun control walkout, which inherently happened on the taxpayer dime.

“If schools use taxpayer-funded instructional time for political purposes to oppose a God-given freedom, it is only fair to provide an opportunity for an alternative educational lecture on gun safety and the Second Amendment,” said YAF National Chairman Grant Strobl in a statement.

RELATED: Camera’s Catch What Students’ Real Mission Was During National Walkout Day

The YAF additionally pledged to help students “petition their administrators to permit school personnel to arm themselves.”

Shortly after the Parkland shooting last month, President Donald Trump proposed training and arming gun-adept school teachers and officials as one way to address school safety.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: gun control

By: Randy DeSoto on March 15, 2018 at 11:53am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Rebekah Baker

FBI Refused to Charge Islamist Teen, Then Monday He Killed a Child, Stabbed 2 Others

Randy DeSoto

Rev. Graham Shares 1 Question He Would Have Asked Stephen Hawking, in 1 Hour Gets 5,000 Shares

Becky Loggia

arnold_Schwarzenegger_

Schwarzenegger Unleashes Incredibly Bizarre Lawsuit

Randy DeSoto

mexico-american border

Report: Trump’s Wall Could Pay For Itself By Cutting Welfare To Illegals

Randy DeSoto

PA Election Recount Likely — Reports of Bizarre Voting Machine Behavior

Becky Loggia

donald trump, animal rights

Trump Obliterates Obama-Era Rule… Sends Clear Message to PETA

Randy DeSoto

Trump Marches into California and Drops the Hammer on Gov. Jerry Brown

Chris Agee

Donald Trump and Jerry Brown

Day Before Visit, Trump Throws CA into Chaos, Charges State with Bankrolling Human Smuggling

Recently Posted