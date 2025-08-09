Share
Deep Dive
Premium
President Donald Trump's staff released a list this week of the administration’s many wins during the president’s first 200 days of his second term.
Premium
President Donald Trump's staff released a list this week of the administration’s many wins during the president’s first 200 days of his second term. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By the Numbers - Trump's First 200 Days Are Unlike Any in America's History - Here Are 10 of the Biggest Wins

 By Randy DeSoto  August 9, 2025 at 3:00am
Share

President Donald Trump is proving, as in his first term, that he is a man of his word when it comes to fulfilling campaign promises.

As a former businessman, he knows the key to success is living up to what was advertised.

The Trump White House released a list this week of the administration’s many wins during the president’s first 200 days of his second term. It rivals any list of achievements in such a short period in U.S. history.  Here are his 10 biggest wins:

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Driver in Germany Learns There is a Limit to How Fast You Can Travel the Autobahn – It Was an Expensive Lesson
U.K. PM Implies Israel Should Kowtow to Hamas, Mike Huckabee Reminds Him How Brits Fought Nazis: 'Heard of Dresden?'
By the Numbers - Trump's First 200 Days Are Unlike Any in America's History - Here Are 10 of the Biggest Wins
Pete Hegseth Triggers Leftist Meltdown with One-Sentence Message About Christ
Breaking: Trump Announces Meeting with Putin in Alaska Regarding Ukraine War
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation