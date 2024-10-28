Numerous Ballots Destroyed Beyond Recognition After Smoke Is Seen Billowing Out of Drop Boxes

Two ballot drop box fires in the Pacific Northwest are connected, police said Monday.

Police believe the incidents this week in Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, are linked, as is an incident three weeks ago in Vancouver, according to KGW-TV.

“We don’t know the motive behind these acts — it sounds like a series of three at this point — but we do know that acts like this are targeted, and they’re intentional. And we’re concerned about that intentional act trying to affect the election process,” Portland Police Bureau Assistant Chief Amanda McMillan said.

Police have distributed photos of a Volvo S-60 dated from between 2001 and 2004 that they believe was involved in the incidents.

🔥 A ballot box with hundreds of votes inside went up in flames in Vancouver, Washington prompting an FBI investigation 🔗 Read more: https://t.co/7xp6SKvQRe pic.twitter.com/EgVeUMfcsg — Telegraph US (@TelegraphUS) October 28, 2024

The Vancouver fire broke out at about 4 a.m. Monday, according to KATU.

Election officials have estimated that hundreds of ballots, some of which were seen burning on the ground after being removed from the drop box as smoke billowed from it, were damaged in the fire. The FBI is investigating.

Do you prefer to vote in person? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (1185 Votes) No: 5% (67 Votes)

Clark County elections officials said ballots were last picked up at 11 a.m. Saturday.

In Portland, police said an incendiary device was put inside a ballot box that was discovered at about 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to KATU.

Officials said that a fire suppressant inside the box averted damage to all but three ballots.

Officials said the envelopes will be used to contact the voters, so they can resubmit ballots.

“We have multiple systems and security measures in place to ensure your ballot is safe,’’ Elections Director Tim Scott said.

Clark County drop boxes have also contained fire suppression devices for the past four years, Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey said, according to KGW.

He said new ones were installed in the past few months, but the one in the box did not work properly.

“We’re going to install — try to obtain — fire suppression devices that work better,” he said.

“We are modifying our ballot retrieval schedule and encouraging voters to deposit their ballots before 5:30 in the evening,” he said.

Earlier this month, a mailbox fire in Phoenix, Arizona, was set, which led to some ballots being damaged.

Police made an arrest in that case and said the incident was not election-related.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.