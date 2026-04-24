Numerous Department of War Employees Injured in Head-On Bus Crash at Pentagon

Nearly two dozen individuals were injured Friday morning following a bus crash near the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency said that a Fairfax County Connector bus and a Prince William County OmniRide bus were involved in the accident, which occurred around 7:30 a.m., according to WUSA9.

The PFPA is in charge of the investigation and is currently looking into the cause of the crash. It also confirmed that 10 out of the 23 people injured were from the War Department.

Various law enforcement entities and fire departments responded to the scene and sent 18 people to nearby hospitals for medical treatment and observation.

The other five passengers were treated at the scene and later released.

Sources told WJLA-TV that the incident involved a “low-speed crash.”

“The Pentagon Force Protection Agency requests that the public avoid the area while first responders treat the injured and officials conduct the investigation,” the report added.

A representative for the PFPA Corporate Communications Office told DC News Now that “the Pentagon Operations Center was immediately notified of the incident.”

“Pentagon Police and Arlington County, Alexandria County, and Fairfax County Emergency Medical Services responded swiftly to secure the scene, triage patients, and provide medical assistance,” they added.

DC News Now was also in contact with a representative for the Fairfax County Connector, who said its staff is working with the authorities.

OmniRide also issued a statement which read, “We are aware of the incident at the Pentagon involving an OmniRide bus and a Fairfax Connector bus. We are fully cooperating with Pentagon officials, relevant law enforcement agencies, and our transit partners at Fairfax Connector. We are thankful to the first responders who arrived on the scene and assisted the passengers.”

Just before 11:00 a.m., it was announced that the Pentagon Transit Center was reopened and buses had resumed their regular service.

This news comes shortly after a Metrobus caught fire in Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening.

The fire, which occurred near the 9th Street tunnel, did not cause any structural or lasting damage, according to D.C. Department of Transportation Director Sharon Kershbaum.

WUSA9 spoke with a witness who was inside the tunnel at the time.

“The flash happened, then the fire started. [In that moment] the tunnel started filling with smoke,” Ashley Jamieson said. “I was like, we really need to all move, so like everyone move out of the way, drive ahead.”

Neither the bus driver nor the passengers on board were injured during the fire.

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