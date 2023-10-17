A feisty nun scored a touchdown for God when she tackled an environmental activist who was blocking the construction of a Catholic church in southern France.

According to France 3, nuns clashed with eco-activists who were protesting at the construction site in the tiny hamlet of Saint-Pierre-de-Colombier (population: 413).

A hilarious video captured the moment when the sister rushed a protester like an NFL linebacker and effortlessly tackled him to the ground.

The look on the climate alarmist’s face as he was intercepted and thrown down like a sack of potatoes by a nun is priceless.

The Catholic Arena, an Ireland-based Catholic advocacy group, succinctly summarized the incident on the social media platform X.

“BASED nun DESTROYS eco terrorist with RUGBY TACKLE after he attempted to disrupt the building of a new shrine,” the group wrote on Tuesday.

“Allez les soeurs.” (Translation: “Let’s go, sisters!”)

FRANCE BASED nun DESTROYS eco terrorist with RUGBY TACKLE after he attempted to disrupt the building of a new shrine Allez les soeurs pic.twitter.com/SoWjJJqqQ0 — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) October 17, 2023

The nun was hailed a hero on social media for her impressive athleticism.

Incredibly based. Nuns are legitimately super heroes. — Heavenborn 🇻🇦🇮🇹☦️ (@KingHeavenborn) October 17, 2023

Énorme ! La bonne sœur qui plaque un écologiste… du grand spectacle en Ardèche où des religieuses défendent le chantier d’un futur centre religieux face aux militants qui bloquent à cause de l’impact sur l’environnement.

🎥 @ferro_nicolas

☝️plaquage non réglementaire pic.twitter.com/3wSyO7s3LO — Léo Chapuis (@leo_chapuis) October 16, 2023

“She’s having nun of it,” one person joked.

She’s having nun of it! — Michael Hirsh (@MichaelHirsh6) October 17, 2023

One commenter facetiously opined that elite college football teams probably want to recruit the nun after seeing her thrilling throwdown.

I wonder if she has any eligibility left, USF could use her on defense. I hear she’s already been contacted by Notre Dame. https://t.co/sR5Pt52HAL — TallyBull (@TallyBull) October 17, 2023

Catholic radio host Adrian Fonseca remarked that the “only problem is that more people aren’t helping her.”

Only problem is that more people aren’t helping her https://t.co/08o0lcn2sN — Adrian Fonseca (@AdrianFonze) October 17, 2023

Another X user slammed the protesters, saying they’ve succumbed to the cult of climate alarmism, which manifests itself like a warped, left-wing religion.

As a sister of Christ should do, for in venerating Earth, the creation of God, over the Almighty himself, this man has succumbed to idolatry — Western Exile (@westernexile) October 17, 2023

According to France 3, the church construction — which began in 2018 — has been a bone of contention for years.

The climate activists and the Catholic clergy who support the project will meet with local officials on Thursday in an effort to resolve the ongoing dispute.

Should the NFL draft this nun as a linebacker? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 78% (46 Votes) No: 22% (13 Votes)

However, the environmentalists already have threatened to block construction again if it resumes.

Meanwhile, the tackling nun is probably at the gym preparing for a repeat performance of her legendary defensive maneuver.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.