SECTIONS
News
Print

Nunes Blasts Impeachment Inquiry as a 'Spectacle Doing Great Damage to Our Country' in Opening Statement

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published November 13, 2019 at 11:31am
Print

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes of California tore into the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry on Wednesday, calling it a “spectacle doing great damage to our country.”

In his opening statement, the Republican argued that the impeachment inquiry, focused on the delay of Ukrainian aid, is just the latest attempt by Democrats to try to unseat President Donald Trump.

First came special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation, which determined the Trump campaign had not colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential race.

Next followed the charge by Democratic lawmakers and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff of California that Trump had somehow obstructed Mueller’s investigation.

Nunes contended that the Democrats are staging their latest attempt to take out Trump, telling the first two witnesses who testified publicly — acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor and State Department official George Kent  — that they have been “cast in a low-rent sequel” to the Mueller probe.

TRENDING: Man Handcuffed for Eating Sandwich in Violation of Tyrannical Calif. Law

“What we will witness today is a televised theatrical performance staged by the Democrats,” Nunes said.

“Ambassador Taylor and Mr. Kent, I’d like to welcome you here, I’d like to congratulate you for passing the Democrats star-chamber auditions held for the last weeks in the basement of the Capitol. It seems you agreed, witting or unwittingly to participate in a drama,” the congressman continued.

“The main performance, the Russia hoax, has ended and you have been cast in the low-rent Ukrainian sequel.”

Do you think the impeachment inquiry will damage Trump’s reelection chances?

Nunes chastised the “politicized bureaucracy” for hurting Americans’ faith in their government.

“By undermining the president, who they are supposed to be serving, the elements of the FBI, the Department of Justice, and now the State Department, have lost the confidence of millions of Americans, who believe that their vote should count for something.”

“It will take years, if not decades, to restore faith in these institutions,” he said.

RELATED: Impeachment Witness Yovanovitch Admits Obama Administration Prepped Her on Hunter Biden

“This spectacle is doing great damage to our country,” Nunes argued. “It’s nothing more than an impeachment process in search of a crime.”

The Californian also accused the Democrats of wanting to avoid addressing three important questions during their impeachment inquiry, The Daily Caller reported.

“First, what is the full extent of the Democrats prior coordination with the whistleblower and who else did the whistleblower coordinate this effort with?” Nunes asked.

“Second, what is the full extent of Ukraine’s election meddling against the Trump campaign? And third, why did Burisma hire Hunter Biden and what did he do for them and did his position affect any U.S. Government actions under the Obama Administration?”

Nunes noted that Schiff has denied most of the witnesses requested by the Republicans on the Intelligence Committee, including former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and the whistleblower whose complaint launched the investigation.

In 2016, then-Vice President Biden demanded the prosecutor investigating the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings be fired or $1 billion in U.S. aid would not be released. Hunter Biden held a lucrative position on the board of directors for Burisma at the time.

“They are trying to impeach the president for inquiring about Hunter Biden’s activities,” Nunes said, “yet they refused our request to hear from Biden himself.”

The Trump administration released $400 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine in mid-September and the Ukraine government had not opened an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Impeachment Witness Yovanovitch Admits Obama Administration Prepped Her on Hunter Biden
Trump Hammers Ex-Ukraine Ambassador as She Testifies at Impeachment Hearing
Nunes Dismantles Schiff's Claim Ukraine 2016 Interference Is 'Conspiracy Theory'
Tucker Carlson and Floyd Brown Rail Against 'Tech Tyrants' Putting a 'Thumb on the Scale of Democracy'
Polling Shows Democrats Have Lost Faith in Impeachment in Just 1 Month
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×