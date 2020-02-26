Nunes: Criminal Referrals Against Mueller Collaborators Are Coming

The house of cards is starting to crumble around those involved in the Russia investigation spearheaded by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said in a podcast that aired Tuesday that criminal referrals could be coming for some of those on Mueller’s team.

Nunes and other House Republicans believe that some of the investigators may have misled Congress and the courts during the investigation.

“We’re now going through these [FBI interview memos], and we’re going to be making criminal referrals on the Mueller dossier team, the people that put this Mueller report together,” Nunes told Just The News on its John Solomon Reports podcast.

According to Just the News, Nunes was reacting to a story published by the outlet that revealed that an FBI “302” memo had shown former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos had tried to help — not hinder — investigators’ attempts to locate a witness named Joseph Mifsud.

Prosecutors had portrayed Papadopoulos as attempting to obstruct the investigation.

Nunes said that the new memos from the FBI show “our first evidence of the Mueller team lying to the court. It a lie. It’s a total lie.”

“I always assumed that Papadopoulos probably was helpful. I mean, he’s kind of alluded to that, that he offered to be helpful, but we had never seen the actual 302s,” he said.

The Russia investigation was a witch hunt from the day it began — an investigation in search of a crime.

Democrats have been working hard to sell their Russia conspiracy theory from the day the president was elected.

We have ample evidence that at least two members of Mueller’s team, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, were terrified at the idea of Trump becoming president.

There are text messages that show that they spoke about having an “insurance policy,” which many believe was the Russia collusion accusations.

And now we know that the recent accusations that Russia is helping Trump’s re-election have been overblown.

As Americans, we cannot allow this type of manipulation to continue the way it has been.

We cannot allow people in positions of power to get away with this type of partisan investigation.

If we stand idly by, if everyone walks away from it scot-free, then there is no way to stop it from happening to another presidential candidate in the future.

And that would be the greatest threat to our republic.

